AXT (AXTI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of AXT (AXTI)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 7.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $6.98 in the previous session. AXT has gained 55.9% since the start of the year compared to the 30.5% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 36.7% return for the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 28, 2020, AXT reported EPS of $0.02 versus consensus estimate of $0.

For the current fiscal year, AXT is expected to post earnings of $0.05 per share on $93.85 million in revenues. This represents a 185.71% change in EPS on a 12.73% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.18 per share on $108.24 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 213.88% and 15.33%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

AXT may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

AXT has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 123.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 91.9X versus its peer group's average of 16X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, AXT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if AXT passes the test. Thus, it seems as though AXT shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does AXT Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of AXT have been rising, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also looking good, including Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO), DIALOG SEMICON (DLGNF), and Synaptics (SYNA), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 28% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for AXT, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AXT Inc (AXTI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



DIALOG SEMICON (DLGNF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.