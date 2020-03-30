Axsome's Phase 3 Trial On Treatment Resistant Depression Fails To Meet Main Goal

(RTTNews) - Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) said that the STRIDE-1 Phase 3 Trial did not reach statistical significance on the Week 6 primary endpoint on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale or MADRS. The trial evaluated the company's AXS-05, an NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity.

But, AXS-05 met key secondary endpoints in the trial by rapidly and statistically significantly improving symptoms of depression on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale or MADRS, as early as Week 1 and for the overall 6-week treatment period, as compared to the active comparator bupropion in patients with treatment resistant depression or TRD.

In Monday pre-market trade, AXSM is trading at $52.75, down $10.52 or 16.63 percent.

STRIDE-1 was a randomized, double-blind, active-controlled, multi-center, U.S. trial, in which 312 adult patients with confirmed TRD, who had failed two or three prior treatments, were randomized to treatment with either AXS-05 or 150 mg bupropion, twice daily for 6 weeks.

Axsome plans to initiate a second Phase 3 trial of AXS-05 in patients with treatment resistant depression in the third quarter of 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.