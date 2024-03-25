News & Insights

AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics sleep disorder therapy succeeds in late-stage trial

March 25, 2024 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by Puyaan Singh for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

March 25 (Reuters) - Axsome Therapeutics AXSM.O said on Monday its therapy for a sleep disorder met the main goal of a late-stage study.

The therapy AXS-12 reduced cataplexy attacks by 83% versus 56% for a placebo in a study with 90 patients of narcolepsy with cataplexy, meeting the trial goal.

Cataplexy is characterized by transient episodes of voluntary muscle weakness caused by intense emotion.

Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder that affects the brain's ability to control sleep-wake cycles. According to U.S. government data around 70% of patients with narcolepsy also have cataplexy.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shailesh Kuber)

