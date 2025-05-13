Axsome Therapeutics Secures $570 Million Financing Facility with Blackstone, Retires Previous Loan

Axsome Therapeutics secures $570 million loan facility from Blackstone, retiring previous loan, enhancing financial position and capital flexibility.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has announced a new $570 million term loan and revolving credit facility with Blackstone Life Sciences and Blackstone Credit & Insurance, which replaces its previous term loan with Hercules Capital. This new financing is expected to significantly reduce interest expenses and expand Axsome's available credit by over $200 million. CEO Herriot Tabuteau stated that the partnership with Blackstone will enhance the company's financial agility and support its growth while focusing on improving treatments for central nervous system disorders. The facility includes a $500 million term loan and a $70 million revolving credit facility, with favorable interest rates and terms designed to facilitate Axsome's advancement in the life sciences sector.

Axsome Therapeutics has secured a new $570 million term loan and revolving credit facility, providing a significant increase in their total available credit by more than $200 million.

The new financing is expected to lead to a substantial reduction in interest expenses, enhancing the company's financial stability.

The partnership with Blackstone Life Sciences is highlighted as advantageous, given their expertise in the life sciences sector, which could support Axsome's strategic growth objectives.

Axsome has successfully retired a previous term loan, indicating improved capital management and an ability to manage debt effectively.

The announcement of a new $570 million term loan may indicate ongoing financial reliance on debt financing, which can be seen as a negative sign regarding the company's cash flow and ability to generate sufficient revenue independently.

The interest expense reduction is contingent on maintaining future revenue growth and successful product launches, which introduces uncertainty regarding the company's financial stability and operational success.

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements, emphasizing risks and uncertainties associated with commercial successes, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's future performance.

What is the amount of the new loan facility Axsome has secured?

Axsome has entered into a $570 million term loan and revolving credit facility.

Who is managing Axsome's new financing arrangement?

The financing arrangement is managed by funds from Blackstone Life Sciences and Blackstone Credit & Insurance.

How does this new loan facility impact Axsome's financial terms?

The new facility provides improved financial terms, significantly reducing Axsome's cost of capital and interest expenses.

What will the funds from the new loan be used for?

The funds will be used to retire the previous term loan with Hercules Capital and support Axsome's growth initiatives.

When will the new loan facility mature?

The loan facility is set to mature in May 2030.

$AXSM Insider Trading Activity

$AXSM insiders have traded $AXSM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICK PIZZIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,951,530.

$AXSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $AXSM stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AXSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXSM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/31/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Negative" rating on 12/31/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

$AXSM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXSM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AXSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $162.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $162.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Graig Suvannavejh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $137.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Joon Lee from Truist Financial set a target price of $190.0 on 02/03/2025

Previous term loan facility retired







NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it has entered into a $570 million term loan and revolving credit facility with funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences and Blackstone Credit & Insurance (“Blackstone”). Concurrent with this new facility, Axsome has retired its previous term loan with Hercules Capital. The improved financial terms and expected use of the new facility are expected to result in a significant reduction in interest expense.





“The new agreement with Blackstone simultaneously expands our total available credit facility by more than $200 million, and significantly reduces our cost of capital,” said Herriot Tabuteau, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Axsome Therapeutics. “We are pleased to partner with the Blackstone team given their differentiated expertise in the life sciences industry. The improved terms of the new facility underscore our commitment to accelerating time to profitability and enhancing shareholder value, while advancing our mission to improve the lives of patients living with serious CNS disorders.”





“Blackstone is proud to partner with Axsome at a time of growth and expanding commercial opportunity,” said Craig Shepherd and Kiran Reddy, MD, Senior Managing Directors with Blackstone Life Sciences. “This investment is designed to reinforce the company’s operational and financial agility to support its next phase of growth, and it is a testament to Blackstone’s ability to deliver customized and flexible financing solutions to help leading biopharma companies achieve their strategic objectives.”





Brad Colman, Global Head of Healthcare with Blackstone Credit & Insurance, added, “Axsome’s proven commercial success, innovative pipeline, and strong leadership team make it an ideal partner as we continue to invest in transformative therapies to help patients. This transaction exemplifies how we can provide scaled credit solutions to world-class life sciences companies.”





The new $570 million facility consists of a $500 million term loan facility and a $70 million revolving credit facility. Upon closing of the agreement, the Company drew down a total of $120 million from the term loan facility which was used to retire the previous term loan with Hercules Capital. Under the terms of the new term loan facility, an additional $250 million may be drawn at the Company’s option, with an additional $200 million available subject to the approval of Blackstone. The facility bears interest at a calculated SOFR variable rate plus 4.75% for the term loan, and SOFR variable rate plus 4.0% for the revolving credit facility. The facility matures in May 2030 and has an interest-only payment period of 60 months. Concurrent with the closing of the agreement, Blackstone purchased $15 million of Axsome common stock at the 30-day volume weighted average price per share equal to $107.14.





Additional details regarding the financing agreement are available in the Company’s Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







About Axsome Therapeutics







Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) conditions. We deliver scientific breakthroughs by identifying critical gaps in care and develop differentiated products with a focus on novel mechanisms of action that enable meaningful advancements in patient outcomes. Our industry-leading neuroscience portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for major depressive disorder, excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, and migraine, and multiple late-stage development programs addressing a broad range of serious neurological and psychiatric conditions that impact over 150 million people in the United States. Together, we are on a mission to solve some of the brain’s biggest problems so patients and their loved ones can flourish. For more information, please visit us at



www.axsome.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







About Blackstone Life Sciences







Blackstone Life Sciences (BXLS) is an industry-leading private investment platform with capabilities to invest across the life cycle of companies and products within the key life science sectors. By combining scale investments and hands-on operational leadership, BXLS helps bring to market promising new medicines and medical technologies that improve patients’ lives and currently has $12 billion in assets under management.







About Blackstone Credit & Insurance







Blackstone Credit & Insurance (“BXCI”) is one of the world’s leading credit investors. Our investments span the credit markets, including private investment grade, asset-based lending, public investment grade and high yield, sustainable resources, infrastructure debt, collateralized loan obligations, direct lending and opportunistic credit. We seek to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for institutional and individual investors by offering companies capital needed to strengthen and grow their businesses. BXCI is also a leading provider of investment management services for insurers, helping those companies better deliver for policyholders through our world-class capabilities in investment grade private credit.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company’s statements regarding trends and potential future results are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the commercial success of the Company’s SUNOSI



®



, AUVELITY



®



, and SYMBRAVO



®



products and the success of the Company’s efforts to obtain any additional indication(s) with respect to solriamfetol and/or AXS-05; the Company’s ability to maintain and expand payer coverage; the success, timing and cost of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for the Company’s current product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation, pace of enrollment and completion of the trials (including the Company’s ability to fully fund the Company’s disclosed clinical trials, which assumes no material changes to the Company’s currently projected revenues or expenses), futility analyses and receipt of interim results, which are not necessarily indicative of the final results of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials, and/or data readouts, and the number or type of studies or nature of results necessary to support the filing of a new drug application (“NDA”) for any of the Company’s current product candidates; the Company’s ability to fund additional clinical trials to continue the advancement of the Company’s product candidates; the timing of and the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, the Company’s product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of any NDA submission; the Company’s ability to successfully defend its intellectual property or obtain the necessary licenses at a cost acceptable to the Company, if at all; the successful implementation of the Company’s research and development programs and collaborations; the success of the Company’s license agreements; the acceptance by the market of the Company’s products and product candidates, if approved; the Company’s anticipated capital requirements, including the amount of capital required for the commercialization of SUNOSI, AUVELITY, and SYMBRAVO and for the Company’s commercial launch of its other product candidates, if approved, and the potential impact on the Company’s anticipated cash runway; the Company’s ability to convert sales to recognized revenue and maintain a favorable gross to net sales; unforeseen circumstances or other disruptions to normal business operations arising from or related to domestic political climate, geo-political conflicts or a global pandemic and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within the Company’s control. The factors discussed herein could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.







Axsome Contacts:









Investors:







Mark Jacobson





Chief Operating Officer





(212) 332-3243







mjacobson@axsome.com









Media:







Darren Opland





Director, Corporate Communications





(929) 837-1065







dopland@axsome.com









Blackstone:







David Vitek





(212) 583-5291







David.Vitek@blackstone.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.