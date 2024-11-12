Axsome Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS ($1.34), consensus ($1.41)

Reports Q3 revenue $104.8M, consensus $98.1M. “In the third quarter, we continued our strong commercial performance and advanced our innovative, industry-leading, late-stage development pipeline towards important near-term milestones,” said Herriot Tabuteau, MD, Chief Executive Officer. “In response to continued strong demand growth, a second expansion of the Auvelity sales force is planned for the first quarter of 2025. In addition, with the January 31, 2025, PDUFA date for our AXS-07 product candidate for migraine fast approaching, commercial preparations are underway for a timely and successful launch, if approved. We expect a busy end to the year with several clinical catalysts anticipated, including a planned simultaneous release of topline results from the ongoing Phase 3 ADVANCE-2 and ACCORD-2 trials of AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s disease agitation in the fourth quarter,” Dr. Tabuteau added. “Our growth as an organization positions us well to potentially deliver multiple innovative new medicines to the millions of individuals living with central nervous system disorders in the U.S. Importantly, we have the resources in hand to execute our operating plans and create substantial value for shareholders.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AXSM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.