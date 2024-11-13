Axsome Therapeutics price target raised to $175 from $173 at Ladenburg

Ladenburg raised the firm’s price target on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) to $175 from $173 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report.
- Axsome Therapeutics price target raised to $118 from $106 at BofA
- Axsome Therapeutics price target raised to $116 from $112 at Baird
- Axsome Therapeutics’ Strong Q3 Growth Amidst Strategic Expansions
- Axsome Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS ($1.34), consensus ($1.41)
- Axsome Therapeutics expects cash to fund operations into cash flow positivity
