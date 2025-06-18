Axsome Therapeutics to Present SYMBRAVO® Clinical Data at the 67th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Headache Society

Axsome Therapeutics outlines SYMBRAVO® clinical presentation details at the American Headache Society meeting on migraine treatment advancements.

Quiver AI Summary

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has announced the presentation of data from its SYMBRAVO® (meloxicam and rizatriptan) clinical program at the upcoming 67th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Headache Society in Minneapolis, occurring from June 19-22, 2025. Key presentations will cover the efficacy of SYMBRAVO in treating migraines, long-term effects on headache burden and quality of life, and its performance in patients with inadequate responses to oral CGRP inhibitors. SYMBRAVO is an FDA-approved medicine for acute migraine relief that combines meloxicam, a novel NSAID, with rizatriptan, a triptan. The company emphasizes that while SYMBRAVO is designed for rapid and effective migraine pain relief, there are important safety warnings regarding potential cardiovascular and gastrointestinal risks. Further details, including presentation times and topics, are provided, and the company invites inquiries for more information.

Potential Positives

Data from the SYMBRAVO® clinical program will be presented at the prominent 67th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Headache Society, highlighting the company's commitment to advancing migraine treatment.

The presentations include post-hoc analyses and trial results from respected neurology experts, enhancing the credibility of the findings.

SYMBRAVO is a novel treatment combining meloxicam and rizatriptan, indicating Axsome Therapeutics' innovation in the acute treatment of migraines with a focus on rapid and effective relief.

Axsome's portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for various CNS conditions, demonstrating a strong market position and a commitment to addressing significant health challenges.

Potential Negatives

SYMBRAVO may increase the risk of serious cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes, which could deter potential patients and decrease market acceptance.

The press release includes a lengthy disclaimer regarding the serious side effects and contraindications associated with SYMBRAVO, which may raise concerns for healthcare providers and patients about its safety.

The exact mechanism of action for SYMBRAVO is unknown, which could affect physician and patient confidence in the product's efficacy compared to competitors with more established mechanisms.

FAQ

What is SYMBRAVO?

SYMBRAVO is an oral prescription medication for treating acute migraine headaches in adults, combining meloxicam and rizatriptan.

When will SYMBRAVO data be presented?

Data from the SYMBRAVO clinical program will be presented at the AHS meeting from June 19-22, 2025.

Who is leading the SYMBRAVO presentation?

Dr. Stewart Tepper and Dr. Richard B. Lipton will lead presentations on SYMBRAVO at the AHS meeting.

What are the common side effects of SYMBRAVO?

The most common side effects include dizziness and tiredness; always consult your doctor about any side effects.

Is SYMBRAVO safe for everyone?

No, SYMBRAVO is not recommended for those with certain health risks like heart problems or pregnant individuals.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AXSM Insider Trading Activity

$AXSM insiders have traded $AXSM stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK L. JACOBSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,673 shares for an estimated $6,993,636 .

. NICK PIZZIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,951,530 .

. MARK COLEMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,105,848.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AXSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $AXSM stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AXSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXSM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/31/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Negative" rating on 12/31/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AXSM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AXSM forecast page.

$AXSM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXSM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AXSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $162.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $162.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Graig Suvannavejh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $137.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Joon Lee from Truist Financial set a target price of $190.0 on 02/03/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that data from across the SYMBRAVO



®



(meloxicam and rizatriptan) clinical program will be presented at the 67



th



Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Headache Society (AHS), being held June 19-22, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.





Details for the presentations are as follows:







Title:



Efficacy of SYMBRAVO



®



(MoSEIC™ meloxicam and rizatriptan) by Baseline Migraine-Associated Disability: Post-Hoc Analysis of the INTERCEPT Trial







Lead Author:



Stewart Tepper, MD, Clinical Professor of Neurology at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and Vice President of the New England Institute for Neurology and Headache







Presentation Date and Time:



Thursday, June 19, 6 - 7:30 p.m. Central Time







Poster Number:



P-316







Title:



Long-Term Effects of SYMBRAVO



®



(MoSEIC™ meloxicam and rizatriptan) on Headache Burden and Quality of Life: Results of the MOVEMENT Trial







Lead Author:



Richard B. Lipton, MD, Professor of Neurology and Director of the Montefiore Headache Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine







Presentation Date and Time:



Thursday, June 19, 6 - 7:30 p.m. Central Time







Poster Number:



P-330







Title



: Efficacy and Safety of SYMBRAVO



®



(MoSEIC™ meloxicam and rizatriptan) in Participants with Migraine Experiencing an Inadequate Response to Oral CGRP Inhibitors: Topline Results from the EMERGE Trial







Lead Author:



Richard B. Lipton, MD, Professor of Neurology and Director of the Montefiore Headache Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine







Presentation Date and Time:



Saturday, June 21, 8:50 - 9 a.m. Central Time







Session:



Industry Abstracts IOR-03







About SYMBRAVO







SYMBRAVO (meloxicam and rizatriptan; 20 mg/10 mg tablets) is a novel, oral, single-dose medicine approved for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. SYMBRAVO consists of MoSEIC™ meloxicam and rizatriptan. Meloxicam is a new molecular entity for migraine enabled by Axsome’s MoSEIC (Molecular Solubility Enhanced Inclusion Complex) technology, which enables the rapid absorption of meloxicam while maintaining a long plasma half-life. Meloxicam is a COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and rizatriptan is a 5-HT



1B/1D



agonist. SYMBRAVO is designed to provide rapid, enhanced, and consistent migraine pain relief, and reduced symptom recurrence. The exact mechanism of action of SYMBRAVO in the treatment of acute migraine is unknown.





For more information, visit



www.symbravo.com



.







INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION









What is SYMBRAVO (sim-BRAH-voh)? SYMBRAVO is a combination of meloxicam (an NSAID) and rizatriptan (a triptan).



SYMBRAVO is an oral prescription medicine used to treat acute migraine headaches with or without aura in adults.





SYMBRAVO is not used to prevent or decrease the number of migraine headaches you have or for treatment of hemiplegic or basilar migraines. SYMBRAVO is not indicated as a treatment for cluster headaches or for use in children.







WHAT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION I SHOULD KNOW ABOUT SYMBRAVO?









SYMBRAVO may increase the risk of a heart attack or stroke that can lead to death.



This risk may happen early in treatment and may increase with increasing doses, and longer use, of NSAIDs.







Do not take SYMBRAVO right before or after a heart surgery called a “coronary artery bypass graft” (CABG).









Avoid taking SYMBRAVO after a recent heart attack unless your healthcare provider (HCP) tells you to. You may have an increased risk of another heart attack if you take NSAIDs after a recent heart attack.









Stop taking SYMBRAVO and get emergency help right away if you have any of the following symptoms which can be indicative of a heart attack or stroke:















discomfort in your chest that lasts for more





than a few minutes, or that goes away and





comes back



discomfort in your chest that lasts for more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back



severe tightness, pain, pressure, or





heaviness in your chest, throat, neck, or jaw



severe tightness, pain, pressure, or heaviness in your chest, throat, neck, or jaw



pain or discomfort in your arms, back, neck,





jaw, or stomach



pain or discomfort in your arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach



shortness of breath with or without chest





discomfort

















breaking out in a cold sweat



breaking out in a cold sweat



nausea or vomiting



nausea or vomiting



feeling lightheaded



feeling lightheaded



weakness in one part or one side of your





body



weakness in one part or one side of your body



slurred speech











































People with risk factors for heart disease should not take SYMBRAVO unless a heart exam is done and shows no problem. You have higher risk for heart disease if you:















have high blood pressure



have high blood pressure



have high cholesterol



have high cholesterol



smoke

















are overweight



are overweight



have diabetes or a family history of





diabetes































SYMBRAVO can increase the risk of potentially life-threatening bleeding, ulcers, and tears (perforation) of the esophagus (tube leading from the mouth to the stomach), stomach, and intestines that can occur anytime during use and without warning symptoms.









SYMBRAVO may cause serious allergic or skin reactions which can be life-threatening.



Stop taking SYMBRAVO and get emergency help right away if you develop:













sudden wheezing or problems breathing





or swallowing



sudden wheezing or problems breathing or swallowing



rash or reddening of your skin with





blisters or peeling

























blisters or bleeding of your lips, eye lids,





mouth, nose, or genitals



blisters or bleeding of your lips, eye lids, mouth, nose, or genitals



swelling of your lips, tongue, throat or





body







swelling of your lips, tongue, throat or body



fainting































SYMBRAVO already contains an NSAID (meloxicam). Do not



use SYMBRAVO with other medicines to lessen pain or fever or with other medicines for colds or sleeping problems without talking to your HCP first, because they may contain an NSAID also.







Do not take SYMBRAVO if you:















have or had heart problems or right





before or after heart bypass surgery



have or had heart problems or right before or after heart bypass surgery



have or had a stroke or transient





ischemic attack (TIA)



have or had a stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA)



take propranolol containing medicines



take propranolol containing medicines



have taken other triptan or ergot-





containing medicines within the last 24





hours



have taken other triptan or ergot- containing medicines within the last 24 hours



take an antidepressant medicine called





monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI) or





have taken a MAOI within the last 2





weeks

































have or had blood vessel problems of





your legs and arms, stomach (ischemic





bowel disease), or kidneys



have or had blood vessel problems of your legs and arms, stomach (ischemic bowel disease), or kidneys



have or had hemiplegic or basilar





migraines



have or had hemiplegic or basilar migraines



have uncontrolled high blood pressure



have uncontrolled high blood pressure



are allergic to meloxicam, rizatriptan,





NSAIDs, or any of the ingredients in





SYMBRAVO



are allergic to meloxicam, rizatriptan, NSAIDs, or any of the ingredients in SYMBRAVO



have had an asthma attack, hives, or





other allergic reaction after taking





aspirin or any other NSAIDs



have had an asthma attack, hives, or other allergic reaction after taking aspirin or any other NSAIDs



have moderate to severe kidney





problems and are at risk of kidney





failure or if you are on dialysis































SYMBRAVO may cause serious side effects. These serious side effects include:















heartbeats that are too fast or too slow





(arrhythmias)



heartbeats that are too fast or too slow (arrhythmias)



new or worse high blood pressure



new or worse high blood pressure



heart failure



heart failure



life-threatening skin reactions

















liver or kidney problems including organ





failure



liver or kidney problems including organ failure



low red blood cell count (anemia)



low red blood cell count (anemia)



asthma attacks in people who have





asthma































Medication Overuse Headaches:



Some people who use too many SYMBRAVO tablets may have worse headaches. If your headaches get worse, your HCP may decide to stop your treatment with SYMBRAVO.







Stop taking SYMBRAVO and get emergency help right away if you have any of the following:











Stomach and intestinal problems.



Symptoms of gastrointestinal and colonic ischemic events may include sudden or severe stomach pains even after meals; sudden weight loss; severe nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea; and bloody diarrhea.



Symptoms of gastrointestinal and colonic ischemic events may include sudden or severe stomach pains even after meals; sudden weight loss; severe nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea; and bloody diarrhea.





Circulation problems to legs and feet.



Symptoms of peripheral vascular ischemia may include cramping and pain in your legs and hips; heaviness or tightness in leg muscles; burning, aching, numbness, tingling, or weakness in your legs, feet, or toes; cold feelings or color changes in one or both legs or feet.



Symptoms of peripheral vascular ischemia may include cramping and pain in your legs and hips; heaviness or tightness in leg muscles; burning, aching, numbness, tingling, or weakness in your legs, feet, or toes; cold feelings or color changes in one or both legs or feet.





Serotonin syndrome.



Can happen when taking SYMBRAVO with antidepressant medicines called SSRIs or SNRIs. Stop taking SYMBRAVO and call your doctor right away if you have any of the following symptoms:





mental status changes including agitation, hallucinations, or coma





fast heartbeat





changes in your blood pressure





increased body temperature





tight muscles





trouble walking











Can happen when taking SYMBRAVO with antidepressant medicines called SSRIs or SNRIs. Stop taking SYMBRAVO and call your doctor right away if you have any of the following symptoms:







Stop taking SYMBRAVO and call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of the following symptoms:















nausea



nausea



vomiting blood



vomiting blood



more tired or weaker than usual



more tired or weaker than usual



blood in your bowel movement or it is black and sticky like tar



blood in your bowel movement or it is black and sticky like tar



diarrhea



diarrhea



itching, skin rash, or blisters with fever



itching, skin rash, or blisters with fever



unusual weight gain



unusual weight gain



your skin or eyes look yellow

















indigestion or stomach pain



indigestion or stomach pain



swelling of the arms, legs, hands, or feet



swelling of the arms, legs, hands, or feet



flu-like symptoms



flu-like symptoms



tenderness in your right upper side



tenderness in your right upper side



vision problems















































COMMON SIDE EFFECTS









The most common side effects of SYMBRAVO include



dizziness and tiredness.





These are not all the possible side effects of SYMBRAVO. Tell your doctor if you have any side effects. You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit



www.fda.gov/medwatch



, or call 1–800-FDA-1088.







BEFORE USING











Tell your HCP about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.











It is important to tell your HCP if you are taking:







Propranolol containing medicines such as Inderal® LA or Innopran® XL





Aspirin or other anti-coagulants (blood thinners)





Medicines to help your mood including SSRIs and SNRIs











If you are unsure if you take any of these medicines, ask your HCP. They can tell you if it is safe to take SYMBRAVO with your other medicines.



If you are unsure if you take any of these medicines, ask your HCP. They can tell you if it is safe to take SYMBRAVO with your other medicines.



Tell your HCP if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. SYMBRAVO is not recommended during pregnancy. Taking NSAIDs, including SYMBRAVO, at about 20 weeks of pregnancy or later may harm your unborn baby.



NSAIDs, including SYMBRAVO, should not be taken after about 30 weeks of pregnancy.





Tell your HCP if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. SYMBRAVO is not recommended during pregnancy. Taking NSAIDs, including SYMBRAVO, at about 20 weeks of pregnancy or later may harm your unborn baby.



Tell your HCP if you are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed.









Tell your HCP about all your medical conditions, including if you:









have or have had heart problems, high blood pressure, chest pain, or shortness of breath



have or have had heart problems, high blood pressure, chest pain, or shortness of breath



have any risk factors for heart or blood vessel problems



have any risk factors for heart or blood vessel problems



have kidney or liver problems



have kidney or liver problems



have asthma









Review the list below with your HCP. SYMBRAVO may not be right for you if:









take daily preventative aspirin



take daily preventative aspirin



you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant



you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant



you are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed













HOW TO TAKE









SYMBRAVO is available by prescription only.



SYMBRAVO is available by prescription only.



Take SYMBRAVO exactly as instructed by your HCP.



Take SYMBRAVO exactly as instructed by your HCP.



The maximum daily dose of SYMBRAVO is 1 tablet. Talk to your HCP about what to do if your headache does not go away or comes back.



The maximum daily dose of SYMBRAVO is 1 tablet. Talk to your HCP about what to do if your headache does not go away or comes back.



Take SYMBRAVO for the shortest time needed.



Take SYMBRAVO for the shortest time needed.



Swallow SYMBRAVO tablets whole.



Do not



crush, chew, or divide the tablets.



Swallow SYMBRAVO tablets whole. crush, chew, or divide the tablets.



SYMBRAVO can be taken with or without food.



SYMBRAVO can be taken with or without food.



Do not give SYMBRAVO to other people.



Do not give SYMBRAVO to other people.



If you take too much SYMBRAVO call your poison control center at 1-800-222-1222 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away.









LEARN MORE







For more information about SYMBRAVO, call 866-496-2976 or visit SYMBRAVO.com.





This summary provides basic information about SYMBRAVO but does not include all information known about this medicine. Read the information that comes with your prescription each time your prescription is filled. This information does not take the place of talking with your doctor. Be sure to talk to your doctor or other HCP about SYMBRAVO and how to take it. Your HCP is the best person to help you decide if SYMBRAVO is right for you.





SYM CON BS 01/2025





Please see full



Prescribing Information



, including Boxed Warning for risk of serious cardiovascular and gastrointestinal adverse events, and



Medication Guide



.







About Axsome Therapeutics







Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) conditions. We deliver scientific breakthroughs by identifying critical gaps in care and develop differentiated products with a focus on novel mechanisms of action that enable meaningful advancements in patient outcomes. Our industry-leading neuroscience portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for major depressive disorder, excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, and migraine, and multiple late-stage development programs addressing a broad range of serious neurological and psychiatric conditions that impact over 150 million people in the United States. Together, we are on a mission to solve some of the brain’s biggest problems so patients and their loved ones can flourish. For more information, please visit us at



www.axsome.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company’s statements regarding trends and potential future results are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the commercial success of the Company’s SUNOSI



®



, AUVELITY



®



, and SYMBRAVO



®



products and the success of the Company’s efforts to obtain any additional indication(s) with respect to solriamfetol and/or AXS-05; the Company’s ability to maintain and expand payer coverage; the success, timing and cost of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for the Company’s current product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation, pace of enrollment and completion of the trials (including the Company’s ability to fully fund the Company’s disclosed clinical trials, which assumes no material changes to the Company’s currently projected revenues or expenses), futility analyses and receipt of interim results, which are not necessarily indicative of the final results of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials, and/or data readouts, and the number or type of studies or nature of results necessary to support the filing of a new drug application (“NDA”) for any of the Company’s current product candidates; the Company’s ability to fund additional clinical trials to continue the advancement of the Company’s product candidates; the timing of and the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, the Company’s product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of any NDA submission; the Company’s ability to successfully defend its intellectual property or obtain the necessary licenses at a cost acceptable to the Company, if at all; the Company’s ability to successfully resolve any intellectual property litigation, and even if such disputes are settled, whether the applicable federal agencies will approve of such settlements; the successful implementation of the Company’s research and development programs and collaborations; the success of the Company’s license agreements; the acceptance by the market of the Company’s products and product candidates, if approved; the Company’s anticipated capital requirements, including the amount of capital required for the commercialization of SUNOSI, AUVELITY, and SYMBRAVO and for the Company’s commercial launch of its other product candidates, if approved, and the potential impact on the Company’s anticipated cash runway; the Company’s ability to convert sales to recognized revenue and maintain a favorable gross to net sales; unforeseen circumstances or other disruptions to normal business operations arising from or related to domestic political climate, geo-political conflicts or a global pandemic and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within the Company’s control. The factors discussed herein could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.







Investors:







Mark Jacobson





Chief Operating Officer





(212) 332-3243







mjacobson@axsome.com









Media:







Darren Opland





Director, Corporate Communications





(929) 837-1065







dopland@axsome.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.