Axsome Therapeutics Preliminary Q4 Net Product Revenue Up 65%

(RTTNews) - Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) said, based on preliminary financial information, Axsome expects total product revenue to be approximately $196.0 million for the fourth quarter, representing 65% annual growth compared to the fourth quarter 2024. The company expects total product revenue of approximately $638.5 million for the full year 2025, representing 66% annual growth compared to the full year 2024.

The company noted that AUVELITY net product sales are expected to be approximately $155.1 million and $507.1 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively.

