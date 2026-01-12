Markets
AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Preliminary Q4 Net Product Revenue Up 65%

January 12, 2026 — 08:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) said, based on preliminary financial information, Axsome expects total product revenue to be approximately $196.0 million for the fourth quarter, representing 65% annual growth compared to the fourth quarter 2024. The company expects total product revenue of approximately $638.5 million for the full year 2025, representing 66% annual growth compared to the full year 2024.

The company noted that AUVELITY net product sales are expected to be approximately $155.1 million and $507.1 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AXSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.