Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

August 05, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$79.345 million, or -$1.67 per share. This compares with -$67.170 million, or -$1.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 86.7% to $87.166 million from $46.700 million last year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$79.345 Mln. vs. -$67.170 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.67 vs. -$1.54 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $87.166 Mln vs. $46.700 Mln last year.

