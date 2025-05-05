Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$59.413 million, or -$1.22 per share. This compares with -$68.357 million, or -$1.44 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 59.8% to $121.463 million from $75.999 million last year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$59.413 Mln. vs. -$68.357 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.22 vs. -$1.44 last year. -Revenue: $121.463 Mln vs. $75.999 Mln last year.

