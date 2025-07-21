Axsome Therapeutics Hosts R&D Day to Present Comprehensive Data on CNS Pipeline Targeting Alzheimer’s Disease, Depression, Narcolepsy, Fibromyalgia, ADHD, and Smoking Cessation

Axsome Therapeutics reviews its CNS pipeline targeting various disorders, featuring expert presentations and new data analyses today at R&D Day.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is hosting its Frontiers in Brain Health R&D Day in New York City to showcase its extensive pipeline aimed at treating various central nervous system disorders, including agitation related to Alzheimer's disease, depression, narcolepsy, fibromyalgia, ADHD, and smoking cessation. The event will feature presentations by expert clinicians who will discuss clinical data from ongoing and completed trials for various treatments, including AXS-14 for fibromyalgia and AXS-05 for Alzheimer's agitation.

The company is hosting an R&D Day to review its extensive CNS pipeline, indicating a strong focus on ongoing innovation in treating central nervous system disorders.

Presentations by leading expert clinicians highlight the scientific credibility of the company's pipeline and potentially strengthen investor confidence.

New clinical data analyses and results from pivotal trials aim to address significant conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, fibromyalgia, and ADHD, which could enhance the company's standing in the biopharmaceutical market.

The press release's emphasis on a broad pipeline may highlight an overreach if successful outcomes are not realized, potentially leading to investor skepticism.

The language used in the forward-looking statements indicates inherent risks and uncertainties, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's future performance.

The need for ongoing and significant funding for clinical trials might signal potential financial instability if projected revenues do not materialize as anticipated.

What major topics will be covered in Axsome's R&D Day?

Axsome's R&D Day will cover Alzheimer’s disease, agitation, depression, narcolepsy, fibromyalgia, ADHD, and smoking cessation.

Who are the key presenters at the R&D Day event?

The event features six expert clinicians, including Dr. Andrea Chadwick, Dr. Jeffrey Cummings, and Dr. Michael Thorpy, among others.

How can I access the webcast for Axsome's R&D Day?

You can register for the live webcast on Axsome's website, with a replay available in the Investor section.

What are some of Axsome’s approved treatments?

Axsome's portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for major depressive disorder, narcolepsy-related excessive daytime sleepiness, and migraine.

When is the R&D Day event scheduled?

The Frontiers in Brain Health R&D Day is scheduled for July 21, 2025, at 11:00 AM Eastern time.

$AXSM Insider Trading Activity

$AXSM insiders have traded $AXSM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK L. JACOBSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,673 shares for an estimated $6,993,636 .

. HUNTER R. MURDOCK (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,014 shares for an estimated $3,647,496 .

. NICK PIZZIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,951,530 .

. MARK COLEMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,105,848.

$AXSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $AXSM stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AXSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXSM in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

$AXSM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXSM recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $AXSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $178.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sean Laaman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $190.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $186.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $180.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $150.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Matthew Hershenhorn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $185.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Cerena Chen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $162.0 on 05/06/2025

Comprehensive review of broad pipeline targeting Alzheimer’s disease agitation, depression, narcolepsy, fibromyalgia, ADHD, and smoking cessation, with new data analyses









Presentations by expert clinicians and key opinion leaders









Company to webcast its R&D Day event today at 11:00 AM Eastern







NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, will host its Frontiers in Brain Health R&D Day today in New York City to review its industry-leading CNS pipeline.





The Frontiers in Brain Health R&D Day will feature presentations from the following six leading expert clinicians and key opinion leaders, who will discuss the psychiatric and neurological conditions targeted by the company’s pipeline, and present clinical data from the pipeline programs:









Andrea Chadwick, MD, MSc, FASA,



Kasumi Arakawa Professor of Anesthesiology, Pain, and Perioperative Medicine and Director of the Fibromyalgia and Centralized Pain Exploration (FACE) Lab; University of Kansas Medical Center. Dr. Chadwick will provide an overview of fibromyalgia and of the previously completed Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials of AXS-14 in the indication.



Kasumi Arakawa Professor of Anesthesiology, Pain, and Perioperative Medicine and Director of the Fibromyalgia and Centralized Pain Exploration (FACE) Lab; University of Kansas Medical Center. Dr. Chadwick will provide an overview of fibromyalgia and of the previously completed Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials of AXS-14 in the indication.





Jeffrey Cummings, MD, ScD,



Joy Chambers-Grundy Professor of Brain Science, Chair of the Chambers-Grundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience, and Clinical Professor Neurology, UNLV Department of Brain Health. Dr. Cummings will provide an overview of Alzheimer's disease (AD) agitation and discuss the results of the ADVANCE and ACCORD Phase 3 trials of AXS-05 in the indication.



Joy Chambers-Grundy Professor of Brain Science, Chair of the Chambers-Grundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience, and Clinical Professor Neurology, UNLV Department of Brain Health. Dr. Cummings will provide an overview of Alzheimer's disease (AD) agitation and discuss the results of the ADVANCE and ACCORD Phase 3 trials of AXS-05 in the indication.





Andrew Cutler, MD,



Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry, SUNY Upstate Medical University. Dr Cutler will provide an overview of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), major depressive disorder (MDD) with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), and excessive sleepiness associated with shift work disorder (SWD), and discuss the results of the FOCUS and PARADIGM Phase 3 trials of solriamfetol in ADHD and MDD, respectively.



Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry, SUNY Upstate Medical University. Dr Cutler will provide an overview of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), major depressive disorder (MDD) with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), and excessive sleepiness associated with shift work disorder (SWD), and discuss the results of the FOCUS and PARADIGM Phase 3 trials of solriamfetol in ADHD and MDD, respectively.





Susan McElroy, MD,



Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Neuroscience and Chief Research Officer and Director of Psychopharmacology Research at the Lindner Center of HOPE, University of Cincinnati. Dr. McElroy will provide an overview of binge eating disorder (BED).



Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Neuroscience and Chief Research Officer and Director of Psychopharmacology Research at the Lindner Center of HOPE, University of Cincinnati. Dr. McElroy will provide an overview of binge eating disorder (BED).





Stewart J. Tepper, MD,



Vice President at The New England Institute for Neurology and Headache and Professor Neurology, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. Dr. Tepper will provide an overview of migraine and will discuss results from the MOMENTUM and INTERCEPT Phase 3 trials of SYMBRAVO



®



in the acute treatment of migraine with and without aura.



Vice President at The New England Institute for Neurology and Headache and Professor Neurology, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. Dr. Tepper will provide an overview of migraine and will discuss results from the MOMENTUM and INTERCEPT Phase 3 trials of SYMBRAVO in the acute treatment of migraine with and without aura.





Michael Thorpy, MD,



Professor of Neurology and Director of the Sleep-Wake Disorders Center at the Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dr. Thorpy will provide an overview of narcolepsy and will discuss the results of the clinical trial program of AXS-12 in the indication.







The presenters and the management team will be available to answer questions at the end of the presentations. To access the event, please click



here



.







This event is intended for institutional investors and sell-side analysts. To register for the live webcast, please click



here



. The live webcast and a replay of the event will also be publicly available on the “Webcasts & Presentations” page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at



www.axsome.com



.







Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) conditions. We deliver scientific breakthroughs by identifying critical gaps in care and develop differentiated products with a focus on novel mechanisms of action that enable meaningful advancements in patient outcomes. Our industry-leading neuroscience portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for major depressive disorder, excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, and migraine, and multiple late-stage development programs addressing a broad range of serious neurological and psychiatric conditions that impact over 150 million people in the United States. Together, we are on a mission to solve some of the brain’s biggest problems so patients and their loved ones can flourish. For more information, please visit us at



www.axsome.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company’s statements regarding trends and potential future results are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the commercial success of the Company’s SUNOSI



®



, AUVELITY



®



, and SYMBRAVO



®



products and the success of the Company’s efforts to obtain any additional indication(s) with respect to solriamfetol and/or AXS-05; the Company’s ability to maintain and expand payer coverage; the success, timing and cost of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for the Company’s current product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation, pace of enrollment and completion of the trials (including the Company’s ability to fully fund the Company’s disclosed clinical trials, which assumes no material changes to the Company’s currently projected revenues or expenses), futility analyses and receipt of interim results, which are not necessarily indicative of the final results of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials, and/or data readouts, and the number or type of studies or nature of results necessary to support the filing of a new drug application (“NDA”) for any of the Company’s current product candidates; the Company’s ability to fund additional clinical trials to continue the advancement of the Company’s product candidates; the timing of and the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, the Company’s product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of any NDA submission; the Company’s ability to successfully defend its intellectual property or obtain the necessary licenses at a cost acceptable to the Company, if at all; the Company’s ability to successfully resolve any intellectual property litigation, and even if such disputes are settled, whether the applicable federal agencies will approve of such settlements; the successful implementation of the Company’s research and development programs and collaborations; the success of the Company’s license agreements; the acceptance by the market of the Company’s products and product candidates, if approved; the Company’s anticipated capital requirements, including the amount of capital required for the commercialization of SUNOSI, AUVELITY, and SYMBRAVO and for the Company’s commercial launch of its other product candidates, if approved, and the potential impact on the Company’s anticipated cash runway; the Company’s ability to convert sales to recognized revenue and maintain a favorable gross to net sales; unforeseen circumstances or other disruptions to normal business operations arising from or related to domestic political climate, geo-political conflicts or a global pandemic and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within the Company’s control. The factors discussed herein could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.







Mark Jacobson





Chief Operating Officer





(212) 332-3243







mjacobson@axsome.com









Darren Opland





Director, Corporate Communications





(929) 837-1065







dopland@axsome.com





