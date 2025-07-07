Axsome Therapeutics to Host Frontiers in Brain Health R&D Day on July 21, 2025

Axsome Therapeutics will host a Frontiers in Brain Health R&D Day on July 21, 2025, showcasing its CNS pipeline.

Quiver AI Summary

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system disorders, announced it will host its Frontiers in Brain Health R&D Day on July 21, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York City. The event will showcase Axsome’s innovative late-stage CNS pipeline, featuring discussions by key opinion leaders on its neurology and psychiatry indications, along with an overview of clinical development from the management team. Designed for institutional investors and analysts, the event requires RSVP due to limited space and will also be available via live webcast. Axsome aims to address significant neurological and psychiatric conditions affecting over 150 million people in the U.S. and is dedicated to advancing patient outcomes through scientific breakthroughs and differentiated products.

Potential Positives

Axsome Therapeutics is hosting a "Frontiers in Brain Health R&D Day," showcasing its innovative late-stage CNS pipeline, which emphasizes the company's commitment to advancing treatment options in neurology and psychiatry.

The event will feature discussions from physician key opinion leaders, offering insights into the company's clinical development programs and enhancing its credibility in the medical community.

Axsome's existing portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for various conditions, highlighting its established position in the biopharmaceutical market.

The company's focus on addressing critical gaps in CNS care could position it favorably for future growth and investment opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights numerous forward-looking statements, indicating significant uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and potential regulatory approvals.

The mention of risks relating to the commercial success of their products and the ability to maintain and expand payer coverage introduces concerns about the sustainability of revenue streams.

There is a notable emphasis on the company’s need for ongoing funding for clinical trials, which may signal potential cash flow issues or financial instability.

FAQ

What is the date of Axsome Therapeutics' R&D Day?

The Frontiers in Brain Health R&D Day is scheduled for July 21, 2025.

Where will the Axsome R&D Day take place?

The event will be hosted in New York City.

Who is invited to Axsome's R&D Day?

The event is intended for institutional investors and sell-side analysts.

How can I register for the Axsome R&D Day?

To attend, please RSVP by emailing ir@axsome.com, as space is limited.

Will the Axsome R&D Day be available to the public?

A live webcast and a replay will be available on Axsome’s website after the event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AXSM Insider Trading Activity

$AXSM insiders have traded $AXSM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK L. JACOBSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,673 shares for an estimated $6,993,636 .

. HUNTER R. MURDOCK (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,014 shares for an estimated $3,647,496 .

. NICK PIZZIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,951,530 .

. MARK COLEMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,105,848.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AXSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $AXSM stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AXSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXSM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AXSM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AXSM forecast page.

$AXSM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXSM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AXSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $162.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $162.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Graig Suvannavejh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $137.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Joon Lee from Truist Financial set a target price of $190.0 on 02/03/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will host its Frontiers in Brain Health R&D Day on July 21, 2025, starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York City. The event will highlight Axsome’s singular, innovative late-stage CNS pipeline.





At the event, physician key opinion leaders will discuss the company’s current indications in neurology and psychiatry. Members of the Axsome management team will provide an overview of the clinical development programs. The presenters will be available to answer questions at the end of the presentations.





This event is intended for institutional investors and sell-side analysts. To attend, please RSVP by emailing



ir@axsome.com



, as space is limited.





To register for the live webcast, please click



here



. The live webcast and a replay of the event will also be publicly available on the “Webcasts & Presentations” page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at



www.axsome.com



.







About Axsome Therapeutics







Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) conditions. We deliver scientific breakthroughs by identifying critical gaps in care and develop differentiated products with a focus on novel mechanisms of action that enable meaningful advancements in patient outcomes. Our industry-leading neuroscience portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for major depressive disorder, excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, and migraine, and multiple late-stage development programs addressing a broad range of serious neurological and psychiatric conditions that impact over 150 million people in the United States. Together, we are on a mission to solve some of the brain’s biggest problems so patients and their loved ones can flourish. For more information, please visit us at



www.axsome.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company’s statements regarding trends and potential future results are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the commercial success of the Company’s SUNOSI



®



, AUVELITY



®



, and SYMBRAVO



®



products and the success of the Company’s efforts to obtain any additional indication(s) with respect to solriamfetol and/or AXS-05; the Company’s ability to maintain and expand payer coverage; the success, timing and cost of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for the Company’s current product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation, pace of enrollment and completion of the trials (including the Company’s ability to fully fund the Company’s disclosed clinical trials, which assumes no material changes to the Company’s currently projected revenues or expenses), futility analyses and receipt of interim results, which are not necessarily indicative of the final results of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials, and/or data readouts, and the number or type of studies or nature of results necessary to support the filing of a new drug application (“NDA”) for any of the Company’s current product candidates; the Company’s ability to fund additional clinical trials to continue the advancement of the Company’s product candidates; the timing of and the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, the Company’s product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of any NDA submission; the Company’s ability to successfully defend its intellectual property or obtain the necessary licenses at a cost acceptable to the Company, if at all; the Company’s ability to successfully resolve any intellectual property litigation, and even if such disputes are settled, whether the applicable federal agencies will approve of such settlements; the successful implementation of the Company’s research and development programs and collaborations; the success of the Company’s license agreements; the acceptance by the market of the Company’s products and product candidates, if approved; the Company’s anticipated capital requirements, including the amount of capital required for the commercialization of SUNOSI, AUVELITY, and SYMBRAVO and for the Company’s commercial launch of its other product candidates, if approved, and the potential impact on the Company’s anticipated cash runway; the Company’s ability to convert sales to recognized revenue and maintain a favorable gross to net sales; unforeseen circumstances or other disruptions to normal business operations arising from or related to domestic political climate, geo-political conflicts or a global pandemic and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within the Company’s control. The factors discussed herein could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.







Investors:







Mark Jacobson





Chief Operating Officer





(212) 332-3243







mjacobson@axsome.com









Media:







Darren Opland





Director, Corporate Communications





(929) 837-1065







dopland@axsome.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.