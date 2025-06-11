Axsome Therapeutics Highlights Seven Presentations on AXS-12 and Solriamfetol at SLEEP 2025 Conference

Axsome Therapeutics announced multiple presentations at SLEEP 2025 regarding AXS-12 and solriamfetol's effects on sleep disorders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. announced seven presentations at the SLEEP 2025 conference, including two featured oral sessions focused on its investigational drugs AXS-12 and solriamfetol for central nervous system disorders. Key presentations highlight the Phase 3 trials of AXS-12 for narcolepsy, detailing its effects on symptom severity and functional impairment, while also addressing real-world applications of solriamfetol in patients with obstructive sleep apnea. AXS-12, a norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, aims to improve wakefulness and cognition and has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for narcolepsy. Solriamfetol is being developed for several conditions including ADHD and excessive sleepiness. Axsome Therapeutics continues to innovate in CNS treatments with an emphasis on addressing significant healthcare gaps.

Axsome Therapeutics announced seven presentations at SLEEP 2025, showcasing their commitment to advancing treatment options for central nervous system disorders.

The inclusion of two featured oral plenary sessions highlights the significance and relevance of their research on AXS-12 and solriamfetol in the sleep medicine community.

AXS-12 has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for narcolepsy, indicating its potential importance in addressing an unmet medical need.

The company's ongoing late-stage development programs aim to address a broad range of neurological and psychiatric conditions, emphasizing their leadership in the CNS field and potential for significant patient impact.

AXS-12, a drug mentioned in the press release, is still classified as investigational and has not yet been approved by the FDA, which raises concerns about its market potential and acceptance.

The press release includes multiple references to forward-looking statements that indicate various risks and uncertainties regarding the company's future commercial success and clinical trial outcomes, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

The reliance on third-party researchers for presentations may suggest potential limitations in the company's direct control over the promotional narrative surrounding its products.

What is AXS-12 and its significance?

AXS-12 is an investigational drug for narcolepsy, thought to enhance wakefulness through noradrenergic and cortical dopamine modulation.

Where and when is SLEEP 2025 taking place?

SLEEP 2025 is being held from June 8-11, 2025, in Seattle, Washington.

What presentations did Axsome Therapeutics showcase at SLEEP 2025?

Axsome presented seven studies, including two featured oral plenary sessions, on AXS-12 and solriamfetol.

What is solriamfetol used for?

Solriamfetol is developed for conditions like ADHD, depression, and excessive sleepiness associated with sleep disorders.

What is Axsome Therapeutics' mission?

Axsome Therapeutics aims to address central nervous system conditions by developing therapies that improve patient outcomes.

$AXSM Insider Trading Activity

$AXSM insiders have traded $AXSM stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK L. JACOBSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,673 shares for an estimated $6,993,636 .

. NICK PIZZIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,951,530 .

. MARK COLEMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,105,848.

$AXSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $AXSM stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AXSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXSM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/31/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Negative" rating on 12/31/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

$AXSM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXSM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AXSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $162.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $162.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Graig Suvannavejh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $137.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Joon Lee from Truist Financial set a target price of $190.0 on 02/03/2025

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced seven presentations, including two featured oral plenary sessions, on AXS-12 and solriamfetol, at SLEEP 2025, the 39th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS), being held June 8-11, 2025, in Seattle, Washington.





Details for the presentations are as follows:









AXS-12











Title



: ENCORE: Topline Results of a Phase 3 Open-Label Extension and Randomized-Withdrawal Trial of AXS-12 in Narcolepsy







Lead Author:



Richard Bogan, MD, FCCP, FAASM, Associate Clinical Professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia, SC







Poster Presentation Date and Time:



Wednesday, June 11, 10 - 11:45 a.m. PT







Poster Session:



P-51







Poster Number:



405







Title:



Impact of AXS-12 on Symptom Severity and Functional Impairment in Narcolepsy: Results from the Phase 3 SYMPHONY Trial







Lead Author:



Michael Thorpy, MD, Director of the Sleep-Wake Disorders Center at the Montefiore Medical Center and Professor of Neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, NY







Oral Presentation Date and Time:



Wednesday, June 11, 3:45 - 4 p.m. PT







Oral Session:



O-24







Poster Presentation Date and Time:



Wednesday, June 11, 10 - 11:45 a.m. PT







Poster Session:



P-51







Poster Number:



390







Title:



Residual Symptom Burden in Patients with Narcolepsy Satisfied with Treatment: Subgroup Analysis from the CRESCENDO Survey







Lead Author:



Michael Thorpy, MD, Director of the Sleep-Wake Disorders Center at the Montefiore Medical Center and Professor of Neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, NY







Oral Presentation Date and Time:



Wednesday, June 11, 4 - 4:15 p.m. PT







Oral Session:



O-24







Poster Presentation Date and Time:



Wednesday, June 11, 10 - 11:45 a.m. PT







Poster Session:



P-51







Poster Number:



391









Solriamfetol











Title



: Effects of Solriamfetol on Neuropsychological Outcomes in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the Real-World SURWEY Study







Lead Author:



Yaroslav Winter, MD, Mainz Comprehensive Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine Center, Department of Neurology, Johannes Gutenberg-University, Mainz, Germany







Poster Presentation Date and Time:



Wednesday, June 11, 10 - 11:45 a.m. PT







Poster Session:



P-50







Poster Number:



366







Title



: Real-World Use of Solriamfetol for Excessive Daytime Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the US







Lead Author:



Yang Zhao, PhD, Axsome Therapeutics







Poster Presentation Date and Time:



Wednesday, June 11, 10 - 11:45 a.m. PT







Poster Session:



P-50







Poster Number:



369







About AXS-12







AXS-12 (reboxetine) is a highly selective and potent norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor and cortical dopamine modulator under development for the treatment of narcolepsy. AXS-12 is thought to modulate noradrenergic activity to promote maintain tone during wakefulness, and noradrenergic and cortical dopamine signaling to promote wakefulness and enhance cognition. AXS-12 has been granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of narcolepsy. AXS-12 is covered by issued patents providing protection to at least 2039. AXS-12 is an investigational drug product not approved by the FDA.







About Solriamfetol







Solriamfetol is a dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI), TAAR1 agonist, and 5-HT



1A



agonist being developed for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), major depressive disorder (MDD), binge eating disorder (BED), and excessive sleepiness associated with shift work disorder (SWD).







About Axsome Therapeutics







Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) conditions. We deliver scientific breakthroughs by identifying critical gaps in care and develop differentiated products with a focus on novel mechanisms of action that enable meaningful advancements in patient outcomes. Our industry-leading neuroscience portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for major depressive disorder, excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, and migraine, and multiple late-stage development programs addressing a broad range of serious neurological and psychiatric conditions that impact over 150 million people in the United States. Together, we are on a mission to solve some of the brain’s biggest problems so patients and their loved ones can flourish. For more information, please visit us at





www.axsome.com





and follow us on





LinkedIn





and





X





.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company’s statements regarding trends and potential future results are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the commercial success of the Company’s SUNOSI



®



, AUVELITY



®



, and SYMBRAVO



®



products and the success of the Company’s efforts to obtain any additional indication(s) with respect to solriamfetol and/or AXS-05; the Company’s ability to maintain and expand payer coverage; the success, timing and cost of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for the Company’s current product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation, pace of enrollment and completion of the trials (including the Company’s ability to fully fund the Company’s disclosed clinical trials, which assumes no material changes to the Company’s currently projected revenues or expenses), futility analyses and receipt of interim results, which are not necessarily indicative of the final results of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials, and/or data readouts, and the number or type of studies or nature of results necessary to support the filing of a new drug application (“NDA”) for any of the Company’s current product candidates; the Company’s ability to fund additional clinical trials to continue the advancement of the Company’s product candidates; the timing of and the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, the Company’s product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of any NDA submission; the Company’s ability to successfully defend its intellectual property or obtain the necessary licenses at a cost acceptable to the Company, if at all; the Company’s ability to successfully resolve any intellectual property litigation, and even if such disputes are settled, whether the applicable federal agencies will approve of such settlements; the successful implementation of the Company’s research and development programs and collaborations; the success of the Company’s license agreements; the acceptance by the market of the Company’s products and product candidates, if approved; the Company’s anticipated capital requirements, including the amount of capital required for the commercialization of SUNOSI, AUVELITY, and SYMBRAVO and for the Company’s commercial launch of its other product candidates, if approved, and the potential impact on the Company’s anticipated cash runway; the Company’s ability to convert sales to recognized revenue and maintain a favorable gross to net sales; unforeseen circumstances or other disruptions to normal business operations arising from or related to domestic political climate, geo-political conflicts or a global pandemic and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within the Company’s control. The factors discussed herein could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.







Investors:







Mark Jacobson





Chief Operating Officer





(212) 332-3243







mjacobson@axsome.com









Media:







Darren Opland





Director, Corporate Communications





(929) 837-1065







dopland@axsome.com





