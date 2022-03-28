Axsome Therapeutics Gains On Acquisition Of Sunosi From Jazz Pharma

(RTTNews) - Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) shares are progressing on Monday morning trade after the company said it plans to acquire Sunosi from Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Sunosi is the first dual-acting dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor approved by the FDA.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately revenue-generating and expected to be breakeven to the operating plan in 2023, and substantially accretive thereafter. Further, the combination will help accelerate the transformation of the company into a global commercial entity. Axsome expects to launch AXS-05 for depressive disorder and AXS-07 for migraine.

The shares are currently at $36.94, up 5 percent from the previous close of $35.36 on a volume of 592,261. For the 52-week period the shares have traded in a range of $19.38-$74.10 on average volume of 856,163.

