Axsome Therapeutics Enters Settlement with Hetero Labs to Resolve SUNOSI® Patent Litigation

Axsome Therapeutics settles patent litigation with Hetero Labs over SUNOSI, allowing future generic sales under specified conditions.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has announced a settlement with Hetero Labs Ltd. regarding patent litigation over its product SUNOSI® (solriamfetol). The litigation arose from Hetero's application to market a generic version of SUNOSI in the U.S. Under the settlement, Hetero will be allowed to sell its generic version starting on or after March 1, 2040, unless pediatric exclusivity is granted, which would push the date to September 1, 2040, pending FDA approval and standard conditions. The agreement will be reviewed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. Axsome continues to pursue similar patent litigation with other parties regarding SUNOSI. The company is focused on developing innovative treatments for central nervous system disorders and has an extensive portfolio of FDA-approved products and late-stage development programs.

Potential Positives

Axsome Therapeutics has successfully settled patent litigation with Hetero Labs, reducing legal uncertainties surrounding its product SUNOSI® and allowing for potential future market stability.

The settlement agreement allows Hetero to market a generic version of SUNOSI starting in 2040, which may enhance Axsome's reputation for innovative solutions while maintaining the exclusivity of its branded product for a significant period.

Axsome's proactive approach in addressing patent disputes underscores its commitment to protect its intellectual property and manage competitive challenges, potentially leading to increased investor confidence.

The announcement reinforces Axsome's position as a leader in the CNS disorder treatment space, coupled with its existing FDA-approved product portfolio and ongoing development programs, which may attract further interest from stakeholders and partners.

Potential Negatives

Axsome's settlement with Hetero Labs allows for the potential sale of a generic version of SUNOSI as early as March 1, 2040, which could significantly impact the company's market share and revenue from this product.

The ongoing patent litigation regarding SUNOSI not only raises concerns about the strength of Axsome’s intellectual property but also indicates potential vulnerabilities in its market position.

The press release highlights significant risks and uncertainties related to the commercial success of Axsome’s products, including their ability to defend intellectual property and fund clinical trials, which may affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the recent settlement agreement about?

Axsome Therapeutics has settled patent litigation with Hetero Labs regarding the generic version of SUNOSI® (solriamfetol).

When can Hetero sell its generic version of SUNOSI?

Hetero can sell its generic SUNOSI starting September 1, 2040, or March 1, 2040, depending on pediatric exclusivity.

Where was the patent litigation filed?

The patent litigation was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What are Axsome's plans for SUNOSI?

Axsome continues to pursue additional patent litigation related to SUNOSI against other parties.

How does Axsome Therapeutics address CNS disorders?

Axsome develops innovative treatments for CNS disorders, focusing on novel mechanisms to improve patient outcomes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AXSM Insider Trading Activity

$AXSM insiders have traded $AXSM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICK PIZZIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,951,530 .

. MARK COLEMAN sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $322,473

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AXSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $AXSM stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AXSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXSM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/31/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Negative" rating on 12/31/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AXSM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AXSM forecast page.

$AXSM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXSM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AXSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $162.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $162.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Graig Suvannavejh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $137.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Joon Lee from Truist Financial set a target price of $190.0 on 02/03/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) (Axsome), a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Hetero Labs Ltd. and certain of its affiliates (Hetero) resolving patent litigation related to Axsome’s product SUNOSI



®



(solriamfetol). The litigation, which is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, resulted from submission by Hetero of an Abbreviated New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking approval to market a generic version of SUNOSI in the United States. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Axsome will grant Hetero a license to sell its generic version of SUNOSI beginning on or after September 1, 2040, if pediatric exclusivity is granted for SUNOSI, or on or after March 1, 2040, if no pediatric exclusivity is granted, subject to FDA approval and conditions and exceptions customary for agreements of this type.





As required by law, Axsome and Hetero will submit the settlement agreement to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice for review. Similar patent litigation brought by Axsome against other parties related to SUNOSI remains pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.







About Axsome Therapeutics







Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) conditions. We deliver scientific breakthroughs by identifying critical gaps in care and develop differentiated products with a focus on novel mechanisms of action that enable meaningful advancements in patient outcomes. Our industry-leading neuroscience portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for major depressive disorder, excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, and migraine, and multiple late-stage development programs addressing a broad range of serious neurological and psychiatric conditions that impact over 150 million people in the United States. Together, we are on a mission to solve some of the brain’s biggest problems so patients and their loved ones can flourish. For more information, please visit us at



www.axsome.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company’s statements regarding trends and potential future results are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the commercial success of the Company’s SUNOSI



®



, AUVELITY



®



, and SYMBRAVO



®



products and the success of the Company’s efforts to obtain any additional indication(s) with respect to solriamfetol and/or AXS-05; the Company’s ability to maintain and expand payer coverage; the success, timing and cost of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for the Company’s current product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation, pace of enrollment and completion of the trials (including the Company’s ability to fully fund the Company’s disclosed clinical trials, which assumes no material changes to the Company’s currently projected revenues or expenses), futility analyses and receipt of interim results, which are not necessarily indicative of the final results of the Company’s ongoing clinical trials, and/or data readouts, and the number or type of studies or nature of results necessary to support the filing of a new drug application (“NDA”) for any of the Company’s current product candidates; the Company’s ability to fund additional clinical trials to continue the advancement of the Company’s product candidates; the timing of and the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, the Company’s product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of any NDA submission; the Company’s ability to successfully defend its intellectual property or obtain the necessary licenses at a cost acceptable to the Company, if at all; the Company’s ability to successfully resolve any intellectual property litigation, and even if such disputes are settled, whether the applicable federal agencies will approve of such settlements; the successful implementation of the Company’s research and development programs and collaborations; the success of the Company’s license agreements; the acceptance by the market of the Company’s products and product candidates, if approved; the Company’s anticipated capital requirements, including the amount of capital required for the commercialization of SUNOSI, AUVELITY, and SYMBRAVO and for the Company’s commercial launch of its other product candidates, if approved, and the potential impact on the Company’s anticipated cash runway; the Company’s ability to convert sales to recognized revenue and maintain a favorable gross to net sales; unforeseen circumstances or other disruptions to normal business operations arising from or related to domestic political climate, geo-political conflicts or a global pandemic and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within the Company’s control. The factors discussed herein could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.







Investors:







Mark Jacobson





Chief Operating Officer





(212) 332-3243







mjacobson@axsome.com









Media:







Darren Opland





Director, Corporate Communications





(929) 837-1065







dopland@axsome.com





