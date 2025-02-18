AXSOME THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $AXSM Reports Quarterly Earnings

AXSOME THERAPEUTICS ($AXSM) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of -$0.96 per share, beating estimates of -$1.04 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $118,770,000, missing estimates of $119,996,308 by $-1,226,308.

AXSOME THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

AXSOME THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $AXSM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICK PIZZIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,951,530 .

. MARK E SAAD sold 11,016 shares for an estimated $1,005,870

AXSOME THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of AXSOME THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

