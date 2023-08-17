Axsome Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AXSM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.61, changing hands as low as $69.09 per share. Axsome Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXSM's low point in its 52 week range is $38.87 per share, with $91.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.19.

