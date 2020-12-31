Axsome Therapeutics Begins Phase 3 Trial Of AXS-05 In Alzheimer's Disease Agitation

(RTTNews) - Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) said that it has initiated ACCORD phase 3 trial of AXS-05 in alzheimer's disease agitation. It expects topline results from the trial will be available in the second half of 2022.

AXS-05--45 mg dextromethorphan-105 mg bupropion modulated delivery tablet-- is a novel, oral, investigational NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity.

ACCORD is being conducted using a randomized-withdrawal design, in which all patients are first treated with open-label AXS-05, with the patients experiencing a treatment response being subsequently randomized in a double-blind fashion to continued treatment with AXS-05 or to switch to placebo.

Patients completing the ACCORD trial will be eligible to enter an open-label safety extension trial. Initiation of the safety extension trial is expected imminently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.