Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.54, changing hands as high as $77.93 per share. Axsome Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXSM's low point in its 52 week range is $35.44 per share, with $109.5251 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.61.

