Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Price Target Increased by 18.66% to 272.70

The average one-year price target for Axsome Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:AXSM) has been revised to $272.70 / share. This is an increase of 18.66% from the prior estimate of $229.81 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $325.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.41% from the latest reported closing price of $232.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axsome Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 204 owner(s) or 32.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXSM is 0.29%, an increase of 21.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 42,304K shares. The put/call ratio of AXSM is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,058K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,938K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,510K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares , representing an increase of 31.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 12.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,298K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 88.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,222K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares , representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 80.48% over the last quarter.

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