Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Price Target Increased by 13.75% to 207.38

The average one-year price target for Axsome Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:AXSM) has been revised to $207.38 / share. This is an increase of 13.75% from the prior estimate of $182.31 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $149.48 to a high of $260.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.88% from the latest reported closing price of $174.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axsome Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXSM is 0.35%, an increase of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 44,155K shares. The put/call ratio of AXSM is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,335K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares , representing an increase of 45.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 106.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,263K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 19.48% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,119K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,517K shares , representing a decrease of 35.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 25.76% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,085K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares , representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,037K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares , representing an increase of 40.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 86.03% over the last quarter.

