Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) closed at $87.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.01% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 16.24% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AXSM as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AXSM is projected to report earnings of -$0.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 59.38%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AXSM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.33% higher within the past month. AXSM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.