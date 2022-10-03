Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) closed at $45.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.59% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 29.16% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Axsome Therapeutics as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post earnings of -$1.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.26%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axsome Therapeutics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.42% lower. Axsome Therapeutics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

