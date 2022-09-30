Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) closed the most recent trading day at $44.62, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 29.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Axsome Therapeutics as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.11, down 19.35% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axsome Therapeutics should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1% lower. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.