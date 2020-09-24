Axsome Therapeutics: AXS-07 Shows Strong Efficacy In MOMENTUM Trial - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) announced that AXS-07, the company's investigational medicine for the acute treatment of migraine, rapidly relieved and substantially reduced relapse of migraine pain, as compared to the potent active comparator rizatriptan, in the MOMENTUM Phase 3 trial. The company said AXS-07 showed faster and more durable relief of migraine pain as compared to rizatriptan. AXS-07 was safe and well tolerated in the trial.

AXS-07 is multi-mechanistic investigational medicine for the acute treatment of migraine, consisting of MoSEIC meloxicam and rizatriptan.

