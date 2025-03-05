News & Insights

Markets
AXSM

Axsome Settles Patent Litigation With Hikma Related To Sunosi - Quick Facts

March 05, 2025 — 07:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) has entered into a settlement agreement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. resolving patent litigation related to Axsomes product Sunosi or solriamfetol. Axsome will grant Hikma a license to sell its generic version of Sunosi beginning on or after September 1, 2040, if pediatric exclusivity is granted for Sunosi, or on or after March 1, 2040, if no pediatric exclusivity is granted. Axsome and Hikma will submit the settlement agreement to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice for review.

The litigation, which is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, resulted from submission by Hikma of an Abbreviated New Drug Application to the FDA seeking approval to market a generic equivalent of Sunosi in the United States.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AXSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.