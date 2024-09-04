News & Insights

Axsome Says FDA Acknowledges Resubmission Of NDA For AXS-07 For Migraine

September 04, 2024 — 07:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) announced on Wednesday that the FDA has accepted the resubmission of its New Drug Application or NDA, for AXS-07, a treatment designed for acute migraines.

The FDA has designated this as a Class 2 resubmission and has set a target action date of January 31, 2025, under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act.

AXS-07 is an oral medication that absorbs quickly and uses multiple mechanisms to treat migraine attacks, combining MoSEIC meloxicam with rizatriptan.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares are trading at $89.66, up 0.01%.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
