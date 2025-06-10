Axsome Launches SYMBRAVO, A New Dual-Action Prescription Migraine Treatment In The U.S.

(RTTNews) - Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) has announced the U.S. prescription availability of SYMBRAVO, a new oral medication combining meloxicam and rizatriptan for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.

The treatment introduces a multi-mechanistic approach to migraine relief, targeting multiple pathways in the brain to provide rapid pain freedom and functional recovery within two hours, with some patients experiencing sustained relief up to 24 hours after a single dose.

The medication is powered by Axsome's MoSEIC technology, which enhances the rapid absorption and extended efficacy of meloxicam. SYMBRAVO is designed to deliver fast-acting and durable migraine relief, potentially benefiting those who haven't responded to conventional treatments.

Dr. Stewart Tepper of the New England Institute for Neurology noted that SYMBRAVO may be a valuable new option for patients dissatisfied with current migraine treatments, offering significant clinical benefits due to its speed and duration of action.

Susan Lane Stone, CEO of the National Headache Foundation, highlighted the importance of new FDA-approved options like SYMBRAVO for the over 40 million Americans living with migraine, including underserved populations such as women and the military community. She emphasized the need for awareness, education, and access to newer solutions.

Axsome's Chief Commercial Officer, Ari Maizel, stated the launch of SYMBRAVO reflects the company's strong commitment to patient care. To support access, Axsome is offering a SYMBRAVO On My Side savings program, along with educational tools for patients and providers.

SYMBRAVO contains meloxicam, a COX-2 preferential NSAID, and rizatriptan, a 5-HT1B/1D receptor agonist. It is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine and not for prevention or use in children, or for cluster or certain types of migraines. While effective, SYMBRAVO carries warnings regarding potential cardiovascular and gastrointestinal risks, serious allergic reactions, and serotonin syndrome when combined with certain antidepressants.

Patients with heart disease, high blood pressure, or recent surgeries are advised to avoid SYMBRAVO unless cleared by a healthcare provider. Common side effects include dizziness and tiredness.

Comprehensive patient information, including prescribing guidelines and safety warnings, is available at www.symbravo.com.

Tuesday, AXSM closed at $109.91, up 0.04%, and remained unchanged in after-hours trading on the NasdaqGM.

