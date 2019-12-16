US Markets

Axsome depression drug meets late-stage study goal

Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Axsome Therapeutics Inc said on Monday its drug succeeded in reducing symptoms of major depressive disorder in a late-stage trial, sending the company's share up 16% before the bell.

The trial's results take the company a step closer to acquiring a share of the multi-billion dollar market for depression drugs.

Major depressive disorder is a chronic condition that makes patients feel low, experience guilt and worthlessness. In extreme cases, it may lead to suicide.

Axsome said its oral tablet AXS-05 works by improving the communication between brain cells and increasing levels of serotonin, noradrenaline and dopamine, all of which help regulate mood.

