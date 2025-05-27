Axsome Agrees With Hetero Labs To Settle Patent Litigation Related To SUNOSI

(RTTNews) - Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) has entered into a settlement agreement with Hetero Labs Ltd. and certain of its affiliates resolving patent litigation related to Axsome's product SUNOSI. The litigation, which is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, resulted from submission by Hetero of an Abbreviated New Drug Application to the FDA seeking approval to market a generic version of SUNOSI in the United States. Axsome will grant Hetero a license to sell its generic version of SUNOSI beginning on or after September 1, 2040, if pediatric exclusivity is granted for SUNOSI, or on or after March 1, 2040, if no pediatric exclusivity is granted.

Similar patent litigation brought by Axsome against other parties related to SUNOSI remains pending.

