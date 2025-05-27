BioTech
AXSM

Axsome Agrees With Hetero Labs To Settle Patent Litigation Related To SUNOSI

May 27, 2025 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) has entered into a settlement agreement with Hetero Labs Ltd. and certain of its affiliates resolving patent litigation related to Axsome's product SUNOSI. The litigation, which is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, resulted from submission by Hetero of an Abbreviated New Drug Application to the FDA seeking approval to market a generic version of SUNOSI in the United States. Axsome will grant Hetero a license to sell its generic version of SUNOSI beginning on or after September 1, 2040, if pediatric exclusivity is granted for SUNOSI, or on or after March 1, 2040, if no pediatric exclusivity is granted.

Similar patent litigation brought by Axsome against other parties related to SUNOSI remains pending.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AXSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.