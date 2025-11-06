Axsome Acquires AZD7325 To Advance Epilepsy Pipeline

Markets
(RTTNews) - Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has secured exclusive global rights to AZD7325, a novel oral GABAA receptor a2,3 subtype-selective positive allosteric modulator, from AstraZeneca.

The company plans to pursue AZD7325 as a potential treatment for epilepsy, with Phase 2 preparation expected to begin in 2026.

The CEO noted that adding AZD7325 expands Axsome's CNS pipeline with a differentiated early-stage molecule and supports the company's entry into the epilepsy treatment space, where patient need remains high.

AZD7325 has shown anti-seizure activity in preclinical studies and has been evaluated in more than 700 patients in Phase 1 trials, demonstrating a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

Axsome obtained the rights through the acquisition of Baergic Bio, Inc., and an amended license agreement with AstraZeneca. The deal includes upfront payments plus up to $79 million in potential milestones and tiered single-digit royalties on future global sales for both Baergic Bio shareholders and AstraZeneca.

