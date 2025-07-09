$AXSM stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AXSM stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,215,483 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AXSM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $AXSM stock page):
$AXSM Insider Trading Activity
$AXSM insiders have traded $AXSM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK L. JACOBSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,673 shares for an estimated $6,993,636.
- HUNTER R. MURDOCK (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,014 shares for an estimated $3,647,496.
- NICK PIZZIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,951,530.
- MARK COLEMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,105,848.
$AXSM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $AXSM stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 1,128,636 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,632,816
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,630,000
- FAIRMOUNT FUNDS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 653,807 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,253,510
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 644,785 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,201,274
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 623,717 shares (+16852.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,744,113
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 527,319 shares (+2591.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,501,214
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 508,420 shares (-94.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,297,024
$AXSM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXSM in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
$AXSM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXSM recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $AXSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $178.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sean Laaman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $190.0 on 07/03/2025
- Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $186.0 on 06/12/2025
- Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $180.0 on 06/10/2025
- Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $150.0 on 06/09/2025
- Matthew Hershenhorn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $185.0 on 06/03/2025
- Cerena Chen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 05/06/2025
- Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $162.0 on 05/06/2025
