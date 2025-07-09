$AXSM stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AXSM stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,215,483 of trading volume.

$AXSM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AXSM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $AXSM stock page ):

$AXSM insiders have traded $AXSM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK L. JACOBSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,673 shares for an estimated $6,993,636 .

. HUNTER R. MURDOCK (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,014 shares for an estimated $3,647,496 .

. NICK PIZZIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,951,530 .

. MARK COLEMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,105,848.

$AXSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $AXSM stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AXSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXSM in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

$AXSM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXSM recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $AXSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $178.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sean Laaman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $190.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $186.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $180.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $150.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Matthew Hershenhorn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $185.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Cerena Chen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $162.0 on 05/06/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.