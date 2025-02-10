$AXSM stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AXSM stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $325,136,422 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AXSM:
$AXSM Insider Trading Activity
$AXSM insiders have traded $AXSM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK E SAAD sold 11,016 shares for an estimated $1,005,870
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AXSM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $AXSM stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 995,565 shares (-53.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $89,471,426
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 715,065 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $64,262,891
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 448,555 shares (-59.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,311,637
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 444,774 shares (-9.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,971,839
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC added 323,733 shares (+70.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,093,884
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP removed 300,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,961,000
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 253,343 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,767,935
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $AXSM on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.