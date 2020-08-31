AXSM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.68, changing hands as low as $71.73 per share. Axsome Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXSM's low point in its 52 week range is $13.64 per share, with $109.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.89.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.