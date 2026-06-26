AXS Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Exit?

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS have gained 9.5% over the past month compared with the industry’s growth of 2.7%. Its share closed at $104.69 on Thursday, near its 52-week high of $110.34. This proximity underscores investor confidence. The stock has the ingredients for further price appreciation.

Shares of other insurers like Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL, Selective Insurance Group, Inc SIGI and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL have gained 3.2%, 6.2% and 0.8%, respectively, in the past month.

1- Month Price Performance: AXS, SIGI, ACGL, KNSL & Industry



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AXS's Attractive Valuation

Shares of AXIS Capital are trading at a forward price-to-book value of 1.32X, which is lower than the industry average of 1.4X. Despite solid underwriting performance and earnings growth, the stock trades at a discount to several peers, offering upside potential.



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Shares of other insurers like Arch Capital, Selective Insurance, and Kinsale Capital are trading at a premium to the industry average.

AXS's Average Target Price Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by 12 analysts, the Zacks average price target is $115.58 per share. The average suggests a potential 9% upside from the last closing price.

AXS' Encouraging Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXIS Capital’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $7 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 8.2%.

The consensus estimate for 2027 EPS and revenues indicates an increase of 8.4% and 8.5%, respectively, from the corresponding 2026 estimates.

Earnings have grown 46.1% in the past five years, better than the industry average of 22.7%. The expected longer earnings growth is pegged at 2.5%.

AXIS Capital’s Higher Return on Capital

Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 18.1%, better than the industry average of 7.4%. This highlights the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Return on invested capital in the trailing 12 months was 11.5%, better than the industry average of 5.7%, reflecting AXS’ efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income.

Factors Acting in Favor of AXS

AXIS Capital, a global specialty underwriter, has a strategic focus on specialty products, including professional liability, cyber insurance, marine, aviation, political risk and terrorism coverage. The insurer targets higher-margin, less commoditized segments of the insurance market, allowing it to leverage underwriting expertise, maintain pricing discipline and build strong client relationships. AXS sees growth in specialty lines, which are expected to offer strong double-digit ROE opportunities.

The Insurance segment is poised to benefit from a diversified portfolio of global specialty businesses. Both the North American and Canadian insurance markets are benefiting from economic stability, rising demand for coverage amid increasing climate and cyber risks. Insurance growth is banking on robust premium growth and underwriting discipline. Continued expansion of underwriting and product capabilities should support growth and profitability.

AXIS Capital's reinsurance business benefits from disciplined cycle management and ongoing efforts to improve its business mix. The company is also leveraging its extensive distribution network and strategic partnerships to expand market reach, attract new customers and deliver tailored risk-management solutions. These initiatives continue to support premium growth and strengthen its competitive position.

Net investment income has been witnessing improvement over the last few years, as evident from its CAGR of 7.4% over the last nine-year period from 2017- 2025. Higher income from fixed maturities supported by increased portfolio yields, income from cash and cash equivalents, and increased returns on alternative investments, which should drive net investment income.

AXIS Capital stays focused on expanding digital capabilities to create new business growth in desirable and smaller accounts. Simplifying operating structure, delivering efficiencies and capitalizing on productivity gains should help it achieve a general and administrative ratio of less than 11% by 2026.

AXIS Capital continues to boost shareholder value through stock buybacks and dividend hikes. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, AXS repurchased shares worth for $60 million. AXS had $53 million of remaining authorization under the open-ended board-authorized share repurchase program.

Risks for AXS

AXS experiences losses or gains resulting from fluctuations in the values of non-U.S. currencies. Failing to manage the foreign currency exposures may adversely affect the business’s operating results.

The ongoing global economic uncertainties and evolving market conditions may continue to affect the company’s operating results, financial condition, and capital resources.

End Notes

Growth in specialty insurance, an improving portfolio mix, underwriting profitability, and effective capital deployment should pave the way for growth. However, exposure to foreign currency and geopolitical tensions raises concern.

It has hiked its dividend for 18 straight years and currently yields 1.7%, well above the industry average of 0.3%, making the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

Coupled with the strong premium growth, higher ROC, an impressive dividend history and solid growth projections, it is wise to retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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