AXS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.72, changing hands as low as $54.00 per share. AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXS's low point in its 52 week range is $48.32 per share, with $61.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.52.

