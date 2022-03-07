AXS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.92, changing hands as low as $51.03 per share. AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXS's low point in its 52 week range is $44.49 per share, with $58.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.13.

