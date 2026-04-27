AXR vs. TCI: Which Real Estate Developer Stock Offers More Upside?

Real estate companies continue to operate in an environment shaped by macroeconomic conditions, interest rates and evolving property demand. Within this backdrop, AMREP Corporation AXR and Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. TCI represent two real estate-focused entities with distinct business models. AXR operates primarily as a land development and homebuilding company, focusing on the sale of developed and undeveloped land and residential construction within a concentrated U.S. footprint, particularly in New Mexico.

In contrast, TCI functions as an externally managed real estate investment company with a broader platform spanning multifamily, commercial properties and land investments across the Southern United States. Its operations are supported by an advisory structure, enabling it to pursue acquisitions, development and income-generating property ownership.

While both operate within the real estate sector, AXR’s localized, development-driven approach differs from TCI’s diversified, income-oriented investment platform. These differences in business mix and geographic reach lead to distinct strategic positioning and exposure to market cycles, raising the question: which company is better positioned to navigate evolving real estate conditions? Let’s take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: AXR vs. TCI

AXR (up 31.8%) has outperformed TCI (down 28.6%) over the past three months. However, in the past year, AMREP has rallied 18.7% compared with Transcontinental Realty’s gain of 35.1%.



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Meanwhile, AXR is trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-sales (EV/S) ratio of 1.8X, above its median of 1.5X over the past five years. TCI’s trailing 12-month EV/S multiple sits at 4.3X, below its last five-year median of 4.5X. While AXR appears cheap when compared with the Zacks Finance sector’s average of 2.1X, TCI seems to be expensive.



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Factors Driving AMREP Stock

AMREP’s large, concentrated land position in New Mexico remains a core driver of its investment case. The company owns significant acreage in Sandoval County and continues to monetize this through sales of developed and undeveloped land to builders and developers. This land bank, combined with in-house capabilities such as entitlement, infrastructure development and site planning, provides long-term optionality and control over project timing and pricing, supporting profitability even as transaction volumes fluctuate.

AXR’s vertically integrated model across land development and homebuilding adds another layer of value creation. By supplying land to builders while also constructing and selling homes, AMREP captures multiple points in the real estate value chain. Growth in homebuilding activity, alongside improved land sale margins driven by mix and reimbursement mechanisms, has supported overall earnings momentum despite variability in revenues.

AMREP’s balance sheet strength further supports its positioning, with solid cash levels, low outstanding debt and continued positive operating performance through the third quarter of fiscal 2026. This financial flexibility allows AXR to fund land development and homebuilding activities internally, manage project timing more effectively and navigate market volatility without heavy reliance on external financing.

Factors Driving Transcontinental Realty Stock

A diversified real estate portfolio continues to support Transcontinental Realty’s positioning, with exposure across multifamily, commercial properties and land holdings. This mix allows the company to balance cyclical pressures across segments while benefiting from both stable rental income and longer-term appreciation potential. TCI’s investment approach — spanning direct ownership, leasing and partnerships — provides flexibility in capital allocation and supports multiple avenues for value creation.

Improving occupancy trends, particularly within commercial properties, are emerging as a key operational driver. Higher utilization levels have contributed to revenue growth, reflecting gradual stabilization in certain assets. At the same time, ongoing lease-up of select properties, while weighing on near-term costs, represents a pipeline for incremental income as these assets mature and reach stabilized occupancy levels.

Active asset management and capital recycling further underpin performance. Transcontinental Realty has demonstrated its ability to unlock value through strategic property sales, with proceeds used to reduce debt and support operations. Gains from asset disposals have contributed meaningfully to overall profitability, highlighting a model that combines recurring income with opportunistic monetization of assets.

Choose AXR Over TCI Now

While both AMREP and Transcontinental Realty operate within the real estate space, their current positioning reflects differing levels of growth visibility and market expectations. AXR’s performance is closely tied to its land development and homebuilding activities within a concentrated market, offering a relatively straightforward and asset-driven story. Its large land holdings, coupled with a disciplined development approach and financial flexibility, provide investors with clearer visibility into how value is created over time. This simplicity allows improvements in land sales and housing activity to translate more directly into performance, supporting a more transparent investment thesis.

Transcontinental Realty, in contrast, represents a more complex and diversified platform. Its exposure across multiple property types, combined with ongoing leasing dynamics and asset monetization, offers broader avenues for growth. However, this also introduces variability in performance, as outcomes depend on occupancy trends, successful lease-up of properties and timely execution of asset sales. While this model can unlock value, it requires consistent execution across several moving parts, which can make earnings and cash flow less predictable.

From a valuation perspective, the market appears to be assigning more conservative expectations to AXR, suggesting potential upside as its steady, asset-backed strategy continues to play out. TCI, on the other hand, reflects relatively higher embedded expectations tied to its diversified platform, leaving less room for missteps.

Given this balance, AMREP appears better positioned at this stage, offering a clearer operating story and a more favorable risk-reward profile for investors seeking upside.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.