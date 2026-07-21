AXR vs. MLP: Which Land-Focused Real Estate Stock Is the Better Buy?

Real estate companies continue to operate in an environment influenced by interest rates, housing demand and land development activity. Against this backdrop, AMREP Corporation AXR and Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. MLP are two land-rich real estate companies with significant property holdings but different operating strategies. AXR primarily develops and sells residential land and homes in New Mexico, while MLP owns, develops and manages diversified real estate assets on the island of Maui, Hawaii.

While both companies derive value from extensive land portfolios, their approaches to monetizing these assets differ. AMREP is primarily focused on residential land development and homebuilding, whereas Maui Land & Pineapple combines land development with commercial leasing and resort-related operations. These differences in business mix, revenue sources and geographic exposure create distinct investment profiles, raising the question: which company is better positioned to create long-term shareholder value? Let's take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: AXR vs. MLP

AXR (down 8.9%) has underperformed MLP (up 7%) over the past three months. However, in the past year, AMREP has rallied 16.4% against Maui Land & Pineapple’s decline of 6.2%.



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Meanwhile, AXR is trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-sales (EV/S) ratio of 1.6X, above its median of 1.5X over the past five years. MLP’s trailing 12-month EV/S multiple sits at 19.5X, above its last five-year median of 18.9X. AXR and MLP both appear to be expensive when compared with the Zacks Finance sector’s average of 1.3X.



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Factors Driving AMREP Stock

AMREP's investment thesis is underpinned by its substantial land holdings in and around Rio Rancho, NM, providing a deep inventory for future residential, commercial and industrial development. The company continues to invest in entitlement activities, infrastructure and community improvements while selectively acquiring additional properties. This disciplined approach gives management flexibility to align development with market demand, preserving long-term value while supporting a steady pipeline of future land sales.

Beyond selling developed land, AMREP is expanding its homebuilding operations to capture additional value across the development cycle. Fiscal 2025 benefited from higher home sales, while the number of homes under contract and in production increased, providing visibility into future revenue realization. AXR's willingness to lease completed homes when market conditions warrant also demonstrates a flexible capital allocation strategy that helps monetize assets while awaiting stronger selling conditions.

AMREP's strong balance sheet provides an important competitive advantage in a capital-intensive industry. The company maintains substantial cash and investment securities, minimal debt and healthy operating cash generation, enabling it to fund land development, homebuilding projects and selective acquisitions without significant dependence on external financing. Improving profitability in fiscal 2025, followed by another profitable performance during the first nine months of fiscal 2026, further reinforces AXR's financial flexibility to pursue long-term growth opportunities.

Factors Driving Maui Land & Pineapple Stock

Maui Land & Pineapple's investment case is anchored by its substantial land holdings across Maui, providing a long runway for value creation through residential, resort and mixed-use development. Management continues to advance master planning, entitlements and predevelopment work while selectively monetizing non-strategic parcels to fund higher-priority opportunities. This disciplined approach allows MLP to balance near-term cash generation with the long-term appreciation potential of its strategic land portfolio.

Alongside its development activities, MLP benefits from a recurring revenue base generated by commercial real estate leasing, land leasing, water systems and trademark licensing. Management continues to improve occupancy, strengthen its tenant base and align rental rates with market conditions, enhancing the quality and predictability of cash flows. This diversified leasing business provides greater financial stability and helps fund ongoing investment in Maui Land & Pineapple's long-term development projects.

Beyond its traditional real estate operations, MLP is creating new avenues for long-term growth through agribusiness and strategic partnerships. The company is expanding Hawaii's largest Blue Weber agave farm with plans for potential vertical integration into value-added products, while also pursuing the proposed sale of its West Maui water infrastructure to Maui County. Together with disciplined capital allocation and improving operating performance, these initiatives demonstrate management's focus on unlocking additional value from its unique asset base while diversifying future growth opportunities.

Choose AXR Over MLP Now

Both AMREP and Maui Land & Pineapple are positioned to benefit from the long-term value embedded in their extensive land portfolios, but their investment profiles differ. AMREP offers a more focused growth story built around residential land development and homebuilding within a single market, supported by a strong balance sheet and disciplined capital deployment. This provides investors with a relatively straightforward path to value creation as AXR continues to develop and monetize its land assets.

Maui Land & Pineapple presents a broader real estate platform that combines land development with recurring leasing operations and emerging growth initiatives such as agribusiness. While this diversification offers multiple avenues for long-term growth, realizing the full value of its portfolio depends on successful execution across several projects and strategic initiatives, many of which are expected to unfold over an extended period.

From a valuation standpoint, the market appears to be assigning relatively optimistic expectations to both companies despite the execution risks inherent in land development. AMREP's valuation, however, suggests comparatively more balanced expectations, potentially leaving greater room for upside if management continues to execute on its development and homebuilding strategy.

Given its simpler business model, clearer growth drivers and more attractive balance between execution risk and potential reward, AMREP appears to be the better buy for investors seeking exposure to land-focused real estate stocks.

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Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (MLP): Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.