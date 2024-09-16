AXR Stock Flat Despite Q1 Earnings Surge, Improvement in Revenues

AMREP Corporation AXR delivered earnings per share of 76 cents for first-quarter fiscal 2025, indicating a 204% surge year over year.

AMREP’s Revenues in Detail

AMREP registered revenues of $19.1 million for first-quarter fiscal 2025, up 85.5% year over year.

Solid revenues from its revenue sources boosted the top line.

AXR’s Segment Details

AMREP derives revenues from three sources — Land sale revenues, Home sale revenues and Other revenues.

For the fiscal first quarter, which ended on July 31, 2024, Land sale revenues were $9.3 million, up 40.4% year over year. This primarily resulted from an increase in revenues from the sale of developed residential land and undeveloped land, partially offset by a decrease in revenues from the sale of commercial developed land.

The Home sale revenues totaled $8.9 million in the fiscal first quarter, up 164.3% year over year. The uptick was primarily the result of an increase in the number of homes sold. The change in average selling prices for the three months ended July 31, 2024, compared with the prior period was primarily due to the location, size and mix of homes sold.

As of July 31, 2024, AMREP had 64 homes in production, including 17 homes under contract, which homes under contract represented $7.9 million of expected home sale revenues when closed, subject to customer cancelations and change orders. As of July 31, 2023, the company had 23 homes in production, including 19 homes under contract, which homes under contract represented $9.5 million of expected home sale revenues when closed, subject to customer cancelations and change order.

Other revenues were $0.8 million in the fiscal first quarter, up 227.5% year over year.

AMREP Gross Margin

In first-quarter fiscal 2025, the land sale gross margin was 48% compared with 36% in the year-ago period. The change in gross margin was primarily due to an increase in public improvement district reimbursements, private infrastructure covenant reimbursements and payments for impact fee credits and the location, size and mix of property sold.

Home sale gross margins were 19% for the fiscal first quarter compared with 29% in the year-ago period. The change in gross margin was primarily due to the location, size and mix of homes sold.

AXR’s Operating Expenses Analysis

General and administrative expenses increased 3.6% from the year-ago period to $1.6 million in first-quarter fiscal 2025.

AMREP’s Profitability

In first-quarter fiscal 2025, income from operations totaled $4.9 million, up 146.8% year over year.

AMREP’s net income in the fiscal first quarter was $4.1 million, up 201.9% year over year.

AXR’s Liquidity & Debt Management

AMREP exited first-quarter fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $40.4 million compared with $29.7 million at the fiscal 2024-end.

Net cash provided by operating activities at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2025 was $10.7 million compared with $1.8 million a year ago.

Our Take

AMREP exited first-quarter fiscal 2025 with solid top-line and bottom-line results. Robust revenues from all the sources during the quarter were encouraging. Improvement in Land sale gross margin bodes well for the stock. Strong operating income and net income were also promising.

However, the contraction in Home sale gross margin did not bode well.

