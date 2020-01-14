AXP vs. EEFT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Financial - Miscellaneous Services sector have probably already heard of American Express (AXP) and Euronet Worldwide (EEFT). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, American Express is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Euronet Worldwide has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that AXP likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than EEFT has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

AXP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.23, while EEFT has a forward P/E of 20.37. We also note that AXP has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EEFT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.04.

Another notable valuation metric for AXP is its P/B ratio of 4.57. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, EEFT has a P/B of 6.16.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to AXP's Value grade of B and EEFT's Value grade of D.

AXP has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than EEFT, so it seems like value investors will conclude that AXP is the superior option right now.

