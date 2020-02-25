AXP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $122.72, changing hands as low as $119.91 per share. American Express Co. shares are currently trading off about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXP's low point in its 52 week range is $106.42 per share, with $138.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.97. The AXP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

