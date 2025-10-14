AXP Gains Edge as RewardPay Debuts First-Ever Tax Pooling Rewards

American Express Company AXP is making a significant move in the B2B fintech arena as RewardPay launches the world’s first tax pooling payment system designed to reward businesses. This innovative approach allows companies in New Zealand to make their provisional tax payment via RewardPay while earning American Express Membership Rewards Points or Air New Zealand Airpoints, marking a groundbreaking integration in the realm of financial management.

This new feature takes out one of the most tedious parts of running a business — tax payments — and makes it a whole lot easier, all while providing real benefits like rewards and better cash flow. By using American Express cards, businesses can take advantage of up to 55 days of interest-free credit, which helps relieve cash flow pressures and makes managing working capital smoother. Additionally, RewardPay’s partnership with Tax Management New Zealand ensures the process is fully compliant, secure and seamless.

This collaboration positions AXP as a strategic beneficiary in the booming embedded finance landscape. By integrating its services, the company is stepping beyond just traditional card transactions and diving into crucial business functions like tax management. This move could significantly ramp up its transaction volume in the B2B space, especially among Small and Medium Enterprises that are increasingly seeking credit flexibility.

In the long term, this initiative could help AXP boost its commercial card usage, which in turn would enhance its revenues and build customer loyalty in international markets. The company reported 6% year-over-year growth in its network volumes in the first half of 2025, along with an 8% rise in total revenues (net of interest expense).

With RewardPay’s innovative approach, AXP is solidifying its role as a key player in driving digital business transformation, turning everyday payments into impactful financial tools. Plus, the company’s strong foothold in high-value, low-default markets like New Zealand boosts its brand perception as an innovative financial partner.

AXP Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, American Express’ shares have gained 16.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 10.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AXP’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AXP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

