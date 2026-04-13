AXP Flies 22.8% in a Year: How Far Can the Price Rally Go?

American Express Company AXP has rewarded investors handsomely, gaining 22.8% over the past year, outpacing the broader industry and key competitors. The S&P 500 has climbed 29.6% over the same period, while the broader industry has slipped 10%. Visa Inc. V and Mastercard Incorporated MA have lost ground during this period, shedding 9.2% and 2.7%, respectively.

Price Performance – AXP, V, MA, Industry & S&P 500



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AXP continues to carve out a differentiated position in the payments landscape by leaning into its premium customer base. While peers like V and MA are focusing on scaling transaction volumes across broader segments, AXP’s strategy remains anchored in high-spending, affluent consumers, an approach that is increasingly proving resilient.

AmEx’s Price Target

AXP currently trades below the Wall Street average price target of $360.69, suggesting a 13.5% upside from current levels.



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AXP’s Valuation Picture

From a valuation perspective, AXP is trading at a premium compared to the industry’s average. The company's shares are currently priced at a forward price/earnings ratio of 17.19X, which is higher than the industry’s average of 9.34X. Despite its current premium valuation, we believe the stock has significant upside potential, driven by its robust business model and recent positive developments.

It is trading cheaper than its peers like Mastercard and Visa, which trade at 24.50X and 22.15X, respectively.



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What Makes AmEx Different?

What sets American Express apart is its closed-loop network, which allows it to operate on both the issuing and acquiring sides. This structure provides richer data insights, enabling the company to tailor rewards, pricing and risk management more effectively than many competitors.

This model is translating into steady performance. Spending trends remain healthy across key categories such as travel, dining and premium retail, indicating resilient discretionary demand among its core customer base. At the same time, the company’s ongoing shift toward fee-paying premium products drives strong card fee growth, enhancing revenue visibility and supporting margin durability over time. In 2025, its total revenues, net of interest expense, rose 10% year over year, along with 7% growth in network volumes.

Another key pillar supporting AXP’s growth narrative is its success in attracting younger demographics. The company has made a deliberate push to onboard millennials and Gen Z consumers, particularly through premium products that bundle lifestyle benefits with digital-first experiences. This shift gradually reshapes the customer mix, ensuring long-term relevance without diluting the brand’s premium positioning.

American Express is deepening its focus on AI-driven capabilities to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency. The company is leveraging advanced data analytics and generative AI to deliver more personalized offers, improve fraud detection and streamline servicing through digital channels. As these capabilities scale, AI is expected to not only elevate customer experience but drive marketing efficiency and cost optimization.

One metric that truly sets AmEx apart is its return on equity of 33.5%, more than double the industry average of 14.6%. This reflects the efficiency and pricing power embedded in its model.

Shareholder-Friendly Moves of AXP

AmEx’s strong cash position enables the company to undertake shareholder-friendly moves. As of Dec. 31, 2025, it had $47.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents and generated $18.4 billion from operating cash flow, which rose 31.2% year over year. In 2025, the company returned $7.6 billion to its shareholders through buybacks and dividends. In March 2026, it raised its quarterly dividend by 16% to 95 cents per common share from 82 cents.

AmEx’s Earnings Estimates & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 adjusted earnings for AXP is currently pegged at $17.54 per share, indicating 14% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for 2027 earnings signals further 14.3% growth. The consensus estimate for 2026 and 2027 revenues suggests 9% and 8.3% year-over-year increases, respectively.

It beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 3.9%.

American Express Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Express Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Express Company Quote

AXP’s Risks to Watch

American Express is experiencing rising cost intensity relative to revenues, with total expenses increasing to 73.6% of revenues in 2025 from 72.6% in 2024. This uptick reflects stronger customer engagement, which drives higher rewards and Card Member spending. These expenses make up nearly 46% of total costs in 2025, fueled by richer travel benefits, elevated cashback offerings and premium card perks linked to higher billed business. Total expenses rose 10% in 2023, 6% in 2024 and 11.1% year over year in 2025.

Leverage is another consideration. As of Dec. 31, 2025, AmEx carried $57.8 billion in debt. Its long-term debt to capital ratio of 62.8% is significantly higher than the industry average of 42%. Interest expense related to long-term debt and other borrowings increased 10% year over year in 2025.

Final Verdict on AXP Stock

Overall, AmEx remains well-positioned, supported by its premium-focused model, strong profitability and consistent shareholder returns. Its resilient customer base and ongoing investments in technology and AI provide a solid foundation for sustained growth. Rising cost pressures and elevated leverage levels warrant close monitoring, as they could weigh on margins if not managed effectively in an increasingly competitive environment.

AXP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting investors may await a more attractive entry point. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.