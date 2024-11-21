News & Insights

Stocks

AXP Energy’s First Gas-to-Power Data Center Launch

November 21, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AXP Energy Limited (AU:AXP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AXP Energy Limited has announced the initiation of its first gas-to-power data center connection, marking a significant step in its joint venture with Blackhart Technologies. The company is installing 589 Bitcoin mining units in its modular data centers, aiming for reliable power generation and mining operations. AXP plans to expand operations to additional sites based on the success of this initial setup.

For further insights into AU:AXP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUNXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.