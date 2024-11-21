AXP Energy’s First Gas-to-Power Data Center Launch

AXP Energy Limited (AU:AXP) has released an update.

AXP Energy Limited has announced the initiation of its first gas-to-power data center connection, marking a significant step in its joint venture with Blackhart Technologies. The company is installing 589 Bitcoin mining units in its modular data centers, aiming for reliable power generation and mining operations. AXP plans to expand operations to additional sites based on the success of this initial setup.

