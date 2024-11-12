News & Insights

AXP Energy Teams Up with Blackhart for Gas-Powered Data Centers

November 12, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

AXP Energy Limited (AU:AXP) has released an update.

AXP Energy Limited has taken a significant step in monetizing its stranded gas at the Pathfinder Field in Colorado by partnering with Blackhart Technologies to launch a gas-to-power data center operation. The first two modular data centers have arrived and are set to host Bitcoin mining activities, leveraging AXP’s natural gas supply and power infrastructure. This initiative marks the beginning of an off-grid power generation operation, with further expansions planned at additional sites.

