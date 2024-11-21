AXP Energy Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

AXP Energy Limited (AU:AXP) has released an update.

AXP Energy Limited has announced successful outcomes at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the remuneration report and the election of directors, receiving overwhelming support from shareholders. The company continues to focus on its core operations in Colorado, leveraging its portfolio of oil and gas wells for power generation.

