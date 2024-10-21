AXP Energy Plans Annual General Meeting in Sydney

AXP Energy Limited (AU:AXP) has released an update.

AXP Energy Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 22, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders can attend in person or vote by proxy, with online voting available until November 20, 2024. This meeting is an essential event for shareholders to influence company decisions.

