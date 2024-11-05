News & Insights

AXP Energy Partners with Blackhart for Gas-Powered Data Centers

November 05, 2024 — 05:35 pm EST

AXP Energy Limited (AU:AXP) has released an update.

AXP Energy Limited has signed a joint development agreement with Blackhart Technologies to supply gas for powering modular data centers at its Pathfinder Field in Colorado. The initiative aims to convert stranded natural gas into electricity, providing a sustainable energy solution for data centers. With the first data centers expected to be operational this month, AXP anticipates revenue from gas-to-power supply and plans future expansions based on initial success.

