AXP Energy Appoints Dan Lanskey to Propel US Growth

AXP Energy Limited (AU:AXP) has released an update.
AXP Energy Limited has announced the appointment of Dan Lanskey as a Non-Executive Director, bringing his extensive experience in equity capital markets and the US oil & gas sector to the board. Lanskey’s expertise is expected to aid AXP in capitalizing on its gas assets and expanding its innovative gas-to-power solutions in the US market. This strategic move aligns with AXP’s growth plans, aiming to enhance its position in the energy sector.
